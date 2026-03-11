Mom demands accountability after son, 12, nearly drowns in open pit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SEEKING ACCOUNTABILITY: The Mtakatandwa family is demanding answers from the department of transport after a 12-year-old boy spent three days in ICU after nearly drowning in an open pit.

A rural family near Mthatha is demanding answers from the government after their 12-year-old child nearly died in a water-filled pit left behind during a road rehabilitation project in 2025.

The rehabilitation of the gravel road in Chanti village in Qunu was abruptly undertaken to prepare for a visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in October 2025.

But both the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality and the Eastern Cape provincial department authorities have distanced themselves from the project.

Nopinky Mtakatandwa said on Tuesday that her son spent three days in intensive care at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after nearly drowning in an uncovered pit allegedly left behind by contractors.

The 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Friday after slipping into the pit while playing with friends aged between 10 and 13.

One of the children was said to have risked his life attempting to pull the boy out, while the others ran for help.

Applying compressions, a community member then pumped water out of the boy’s chest.

Mtakatandwa said the incident had left her traumatised and she demanded accountability from the government for what she described as negligence.

“I want to know what the government is going to do about this incident as it endangered my child’s life.”

The ordeal had left her in debt, as she had needed urgently to find transport to get her son to hospital. She lives on a social grant.

“I was very scared, I had to plead with someone who had a car to help me take my child to hospital, and they charged me more than R1,000.”

She said her son remained in a fragile condition, and was still struggling to recover.

“He is frail. He doesn’t eat anything, he only takes liquids and he struggles to breathe.

“The doctors told me that because of what had happened, he might suffer from long-term lung infections.”

I am devastated because my child might fall behind at school, and emotionally he is not OK — Nopinky Mtakatandwa, mother

Doctors had issued a sick note so he did not have to go to school, but she feared his condition might prevent him from going back any time soon.

“I am devastated because my child might fall behind at school, and emotionally he is not OK,” Mtakatandwa said.

“He doesn’t even want anyone to mention that he nearly drowned.”

AbaThembu community development member Sibabalwe Pago said the road project had not been planned for, judging by how it was done.

The municipality did the job because the deputy president was visiting.

“The road was done all of a sudden to Vukani Junior Secondary School and Siphefu Ndevu Senior Secondary School.

“The municipality was just doing it because the deputy president was coming.”

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said: “This [project] does not belong to us, the Eastern Cape department of transport — rather the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality.

“They are the ones who can sanction the company.”

However, KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said: “It is not the municipality who is responsible for that project but the department of transport.

“A transport department member acknowledged this at the meeting we held on Sunday.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch