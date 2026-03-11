Murder suspected after body of missing boy, 3, found in dam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During the preliminary investigation, police received information pointing to a possible suspect.

Police have opened a murder investigation after the body of a three-year-old boy, who had been reported missing last week, was found in a dam near Bhongweni.

Ntsika Blukwe was reported missing on the Monday afternoon after he was last seen playing outside his home, according to his mother, Sinovuyo.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the child’s mother filed a missing person report the next day.

“An extensive search operation was immediately launched by SAPS members after the report was made,” Gantana said.

During the preliminary investigation, police received information pointing to a possible suspect.

Following consultation with the prosecutor, a case of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice was opened.

Gantana said the matter had initially been scheduled for its first court appearance on March 9, but the docket was not enrolled as investigations were still ongoing.

On Tuesday, a search team intensified efforts in the area.

The team included members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, the K9 Unit and the Eastern Cape Human Rights and Missing Persons Unit, working on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority.

“The body of the young boy was recovered from a dam approximately 1km from his home,” Gantana said.

Forensic experts processed the scene and the body was taken to a state mortuary where a post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and statements were still being collected.

“A charge of murder will be added to the charge sheet, or alternatively, an inquest docket will be opened depending on the evidence presented and the direction from the prosecuting authority,” Gantana said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch