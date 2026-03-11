Notorious robber fails in bid to appeal against 50-year sentence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fikile Msindwana was sentenced to an effective 50 years’ imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Notorious Eastern Cape robber Fikile Msindwana has failed in his attempt to challenge his 50-year prison sentence after the Bhisho High Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal on Tuesday.

Judge Igna Stretch said she was not persuaded that another court would come to a different conclusion on the sentence imposed.

In November, Msindwana was sentenced to an effective 50 years’ imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Msindwana, together with Camagu Zimela, Siphelo Mase, Siyabonga Mkhangeli and Msindwana’s former partners, Noveki Maqungeni and Zoleka Ntsizi, faced 21 charges.

These included five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, reckless discharge of a firearm, malicious damage to property and possession of prohibited firearms.

The group was linked to a series of robberies targeting businesses across the province.

Among the sites attacked were Juice Tavern in Mdantsane — which was robbed twice — Dikela Supermarket, Ace Gas Centre in Mdantsane, a furniture shop in Ntabozuko and Fidelity Cash Solutions in Langeni Forest near Tsolo.

During the robberies, cash, cellphones and vehicles were stolen, and in several incidents high-calibre firearms, including R5 and AK-47 rifles, were discharged.

Only Msindwana and Mase are appealing aspects of the case.

Mase is appealing against his conviction, while Msindwana sought leave to appeal against his sentence.

Arguing before the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday, Msindwana’s counsel, advocate Glad Mhlaba, submitted that the court had erred in concluding that Msindwana was not a candidate for rehabilitation while serving his sentence.

Mhlaba argued that the decision regarding the parole provisions had been made without all the relevant evidence being presented during sentencing.

He said the state had failed to place sufficient evidence before the court to justify the fixing of a non-parole period.

“It is just not enough for the state to make submissions from the bar, for the court to make that decision.

“Witnesses should have been called to adduce evidence that indeed there would be merit for this court to fix a non-parole provision.

“The least the state could have done would be to call the probation officers from the department of correctional services ... to answer the following questions, whether [Msindwana] was or would have been a good candidate, for any of the conditions, such as rehabilitation,” Mhlaba argued.

However, state prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa opposed the application, pointing to Msindwana’s long criminal history.

Ntelwa told the court that Msindwana had previously been convicted of murder and robbery in 1996 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

After serving 11 years, he escaped from prison in 2007 and on the same day committed two kidnappings and seven attempted murders.

He was later sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment, but was released on parole after serving 11 years in 2018.

Ntelwa said the offences in the present case were committed in 2019 while Msindwana was on parole, which was subsequently revoked.

He argued that Msindwana’s repeated offending showed he was not a candidate for rehabilitation.

“He was in prison for 11 years before he escaped. He committed other offences.

“He came back [to prison] for another 11 years and again committed other offences.

“He was in custody for 22 years and that did not make him change his ways. The court doesn’t need an expert to tell the court that,” Ntelwa said.

The court dismissed Msindwana’s application.

Mase’s application for leave to appeal will continue on Wednesday.

