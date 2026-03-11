Police offer R50,000 reward after 2024 rape of five pupils in Bityi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are searching for the supects who attacked and raped female pupils in Bityi. Stock photo

Eastern Cape police are offering a reward of R50,000 to anyone who can provide information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the men who robbed and raped five female pupils on March 30 2024.

The victims, aged between 20 and 25, were attacked at Khonqeni locality, Xhongorha administrative area, Bityi, outside Mthatha.

“Eight school girls were all asleep in the same rondavel hut when two unknown men forced their entry, robbed them of their cellphones and raped five of them,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Family Violence, Child Protection, Sexual Offences and Femicide Unit Detectives: Capt Nomanjila on 082-697-5920 and/or Sgt Danisa on 083-527-4451; office telephone number: 047-531-2170; or Crime Stop Number 08600-10111.

