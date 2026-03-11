Pupils lead the way in shoreline clean-up near Chintsa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The clean-up brought together pupils from the school’s intermediate phase, led by teacher Jannet Taylor, and Green Stewardess representative Kiyra Rathbone, with support from nearby holiday destinations Areena Riverside Resort and the recently acquired Cintsa Dunes Beach Resort.

More than 20 bags of litter were collected during a beach clean-up organised along the East Coast Resorts Road near Chintsa recently, as pupils from Study Squad School joined environmental group Green Stewardess and local tourism partners to help clear the shoreline.

The initiative formed part of ongoing efforts to encourage environmental awareness among young people while helping to protect the Eastern Cape’s coastal ecosystems.

Described by Rathbone as a “morning of action and learning”, the pupils spread out along the sandy beach and rocky outcrops collecting litter washed ashore by tides and currents.

By late morning the group had filled more than 20 bags with rubbish gathered from the beach and surrounding areas.

The debris included plastic bottles, food wrappers, fishing line and fragments of polystyrene.

Some unusual pieces of waste were set aside and will be repurposed into an installation artwork by local artist Bernadette Taylor, turning the collected debris into a visual reminder of the impact of pollution on marine environments.

Organisers also used the opportunity to talk to pupils about the coastal ecosystems found along the Eastern Cape shoreline.

The rocky intertidal zones along the coast support a variety of marine life including mussels, barnacles, limpets, sea anemones and small fish, all of which depend on clean water and undisturbed habitats.

Plastic pollution remains a major threat. As plastics break down into microplastics, they enter the marine food chain, affecting seabirds, fish and other wildlife.

Discarded fishing lines can entangle animals, while packaging waste can travel long distances before eventually washing up on beaches.

The scholars asked thoughtful questions and demonstrated a growing understanding of how their individual actions influence the health of the ocean, especially during summer months when beaches are most enjoyed — Kiyra Rathbone, Green Stewardess representative

Coastal dune vegetation also plays an important role in stabilising sand, preventing erosion and providing shelter for small animals.

Litter accumulation can damage these fragile systems.

Rathbone said the clean-up also helped pupils understand how ocean currents transport debris from far beyond the local area.

She said protecting the coastline was not solely the responsibility of authorities but required everyday actions such as reducing single-use plastics and participating in community clean-ups.

“The scholars asked thoughtful questions and demonstrated a growing understanding of how their individual actions influence the health of the ocean, especially during summer months when beaches are most enjoyed,” she said.

Green Stewardess hosts the annual clean-up with Study Squad School and runs similar initiatives internationally, particularly within the marine and yachting industries in Europe, encouraging crews and corporate groups to take part in environmental efforts.

After the clean-up, pupils gathered for photographs before cooling off with ice creams and a swim in the rock pools at Sunrise-on-Sea.

Now in its third year, the initiative continues to highlight how community involvement and environmental education can help protect the coastline.

