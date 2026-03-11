Relief of a new home for family living with swarms of bees for 20 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Butterworth resident, Thobeka Mandlakhe, relieved to get a new home after living with swarms of bees for years

For more than 20 years, Thobeka Mandlakhe, her four children and five grandchildren had to share their leaky old shack with swarms of unwelcome bees.

While the tiny insects are generally considered crucial to mankind’s continued survival on the planet, responsible for the fertilisation of over 75% of the world’s food crops, Mandlakhe’s “unwelcome visitors” terrorised her and her family.

Though she had been promised a proper RDP house by Mnquma Local Municipality more than 20 years ago, living in the shack became a matter of survival against the sometimes ferocious bees.

But on Tuesday, the Butterworth resident beamed with delight when municipal officials arrived at her Ibika Township home to hand Mandlakhe a set of keys to her own RDP house.

The overjoyed mother told the Dispatch the bees often turned violent and stung people. “It was five different swarms of bees that came into the shack I was renting, and all hell broke loose when they arrived. They stung us for many years,” the 61-year-old said.

“Life became a nightmare for us. If they were at the door, you could not go out of the shack or come in. I was really scared for my life and the lives of my family. Though they usually became calm at night, they would sting us on our lips, nose, head and everywhere. We had to endure swelling and get treatment.”

While not being able to recall exactly when the bees first appeared, she said the initial swarm arrived around 3pm one afternoon. After buzzing around the shack, they decided to inhabit a cupboard, turning it into a permanent home.

Over the years Mandlakhe became known as umama wasezinyosini (mother of the place of bees).

She also said the shack itself leaked badly and flooded when it rained heavily.

On Tuesday, a delighted Mandlakhe said she was now sitting on the veranda of her beautiful home and was glad not to have to worry about the bees any more. “Apart from living in fear, we had to use dishes to scoop up the water whenever it rained. Now we will all be able to enjoy a good night’s sleep.”

Mnquma mayor Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa said the municipality had built the house for Mandlakhe after being informed of the bee attacks on her and her family. The handing-over ceremony formed part of Human Rights Month celebrations.

“Two more vulnerable families will also get newly constructed, decent houses, built at a cost of R2m by the municipality’s special programme’s unit, which is responsible for the welfare of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled and orphaned children,” the mayor said.

“The two other beneficiaries include an 11-year-old bedridden girl in Mnyamazana village in the Tanga administrative area, and an 80-year-old partially disabled man who lives alone in a tiny shack in Feni village.”

She said though the provision of houses fell under the mandate of the department of human settlements, the municipality had set aside its own budget to help improve the lives of vulnerable people. She said nine houses had been donated to families since 2024.

