Robber jailed for Mdantsane tavern heist appeals against conviction

Siphelo Mase, of Mdantsane, is appealing against his conviction in the Bhisho High Court.

One of the men convicted alongside notorious robber Fikile Msindwana has asked the Bhisho High Court to overturn his conviction.

Siphelo Mase, 37, of Mdantsane, is appealing against his conviction for attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Mase, a father of two, was convicted in connection with a 2019 robbery at the Juice Tavern in Mdantsane.

He was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment in November 2025.

During a two-day hearing in the Bhisho High Court this week, Mase’s attorney, Fezile Dengana, argued before Judge Igna Stretch that the trial court erred in finding his client guilty.

Dengana submitted that video footage from the night of the robbery did not clearly show that the person carrying a firearm was Mase.

He also argued that the investigating officer had known Mase for three years and would therefore have been able to identify him clearly if he had been present.

The state is opposing the application.

State prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that the prosecution had proved its case against Mase and that there were no grounds for another court to reach a different conclusion.

Stretch reserved judgment.

Earlier this week, the court dismissed Msindwana’s application for leave to appeal against his sentence.

Msindwana was sentenced to an effective 50 years’ imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years.

Stretch said she was not persuaded that another court would come to a different conclusion.

