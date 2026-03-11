Uproar after small Mthatha businesses fined for outdoor advertising

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses have been accused of trying to extort small businesses.

Small business owners in the Mthatha central business district have accused King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses of trying to extort them after many were slapped with contravention notices and told they had to each pay fines of R4,500.

The owners said they were told they were in violation of the municipality’s bylaw on outdoor advertising for putting signs and boards on the buildings they ran their shops from without council approval.

Feroz Nehal, who runs an electrical wholesale shop, said he was shocked when representatives from the municipality told him he had to pay a fine for putting up the name of his business on the wall.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati has slammed KSD for the notices, saying everyone had a right to brand their business as it was the only way it could be known by customers.

An angry Nehal said: “We have advertising boards on our property; they are on the walls of the building.

“They are not on the pavement or municipal land.

“I had to put the name of the shop on the wall so it can be seen and known by customers.

“I explained that those advertisement boards and everything is inside the property.

“I said if you are going to do it to me, you must also send the same contravention notices to everyone, including the banks, shopping malls and big retail stores.

“Don’t just victimise me because I am a small [business owner].”

Nehal has been operating his business in Durham Street for the past five years. He said he had never received a contravention notice before.

He said he was told to take the signage down and threatened with closure of his business should he fail to comply.

The Dispatch has seen one of the contravention notices issued by KSD.

Business owners were required to provide details, a description of the proposed outdoor advertising, the material used, a zoning certificate or title deed, an environmental impact assessment where applicable and a detailed sketch of the proposed design when applying to KSD, according to the bylaw.

This included the paying of advertising tariff fees to the municipality, appointing an engineer where applicable, getting a structural approval certificate from a competent person for erecting an advertising billboard, as well as indemnity insurance that covered any damages, accidents or deaths to the public for the “entire life of the billboards”.

The affected business owners have also approached the Afro Alternative Development Forum, a community advocacy group co-founded by the municipality’s former Mpac chair-turned-activist Pasika Nontshiza.

In a letter addressed to municipal manager Ngamela Pakade, Nontshiza said: “While the process to comply is continuing, they [small business owners] feel there are certain aspects which the public participation process could not answer satisfactorily.

“They believe that if left unattended, they will have far-reaching consequences for both the businesses and the municipality.

“To that effect, they request that you grant them or deploy a relevant person to listen to these concerns and process them with the administration.”

Nontshiza, who confirmed he was approached by several small business owners who received the notices, said the letter was sent to Pakade last week but no response had been received by Tuesday.

He said many businesses felt the notices amounted to legitimised extortion.

Ntlabati said they had rejected the bylaw as organised business, while questioning why it only targeted businesses operating in the CBD, and not villages as well.

He said the municipal bylaw was selective and aimed at killing small businesses which might end up having to close.

But municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said the businesses which were served with contravention notices had failed to comply with chapter 4 of the bylaw, which required them to apply for their advertising signage for council approval.

He said the bylaw did not exempt banks and other big businesses and claimed the municipality was not aware of any extortion claims by businesses as public awareness was taking place.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch