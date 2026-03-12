Defence questions independence of officer who took massacre accused’s confession

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six men — alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Hintsa, Songezo Vuma, 21 and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges related to the mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28 2024.

The head of detectives at the Lusikisiki police station has come under scrutiny in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, with the defence team questioning his involvement in obtaining a confession from one of the accused.

Colonel Siyabulela Zokufa, who took the statement from Aphiwe Ndende, insisted he acted independently, despite being the branch commander at the time of the high-profile case.

The defence argues Zokufa’s position and proximity to the investigation team may have compromised the process.

The Lusikisiki massacre, a brutal crime that drew national attention, was being investigated by detectives from outside the local station.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were killed when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

Zokufa maintains his team was not involved and he had no prior knowledge of the case.

Zokufa admitted he learnt about the high-profile investigation only after taking a confession statement from Ndende.

Ndende, 32, along with Mzukisi Ndamase, 38, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 29, Bonga Hintsa, 35, Mawethu Nomdlembu, 25, and Songezo Vuma, 21, are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, 18 counts of murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Defence attorney Mawande Nokwali questioned Zokufa’s role.

“It’s strange that a branch commander of a station could know nothing about an investigation happening in his own area, and not be told about it.”

Zokufa maintained that he knew about the case like any other ordinary person, saying he was not privy to any other information relating to the probe.

Zokufa said he did not even know when and where Ndende was arrested.

Zokufa’s testimony has raised eyebrows, with Nokwali questioning his independence, citing investigators’ presence at his station and the case’s high profile.

“How can a branch commander of a police station where such a high-profile case is happening be the one chosen to take a confession statement?

“He must have known more than he’s letting on.

“The case sparked national outrage, dominating media headlines for weeks and pictures and details of the wanted men were circulated on the SAPS system for all police stations to be on alert.”

But Zokufa was adamant he knew only what Ndende told him, and learnt about the probe only after taking Ndende’s statement on October 16 2024.

Zokufa insisted he had not spoken to investigators, despite their using offices in his police station.

The court heard that Ndamase, a convicted murderer, allegedly orchestrated the massacre while serving a life sentence in the Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

The defence team also challenged the fact that Zokufa did not use the services of an interpreter when taking the confession.

But Zokufa said there was no need for an interpreter as he was fluent in English and isiXhosa and could properly interpret Ndende’s statement.

Nokwali claimed Ndende had been assaulted and the confession obtained under duress.

He said Ndende’s handcuffs had caused injury marks on his wrists.

But Zokufa said there were no injuries on Ndende wrists.

Zokufa told the court that he retired from the police on December 31 2025.

Ndende, Myekethe and Hintsa all made confessions after they were arrested.

But they are now objecting to the admissibility of the confessions.

Some of the confessions are related to the assassination of ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana, who was shot dead at his KwaBhaca home some time before the massacre, and others are related to the massacre.

Vuma is the only accused who has allowed his confession statements related to both Gijana’s death and the massacre to be admitted in court as evidence.

All the accused, including Vuma, have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch