Eswatini receives four more deportees from US, government says

Eswatini said it had received four more third-country deportees from the US on Thursday, bringing the total to at least 19 as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on immigration.

Two of the fresh deportees were from Somalia, one was from Sudan and one was from Tanzania. Previous deportees, arriving in July last year, included nationals of Vietnam, Cuba, Laos and Yemen.

A lawyer for some of that earlier group, Alma David, said a Cambodian man, Pheap Rom, was due to be repatriated, the second to be released after another man was sent back to Jamaica last year.

US President Donald Trump’s administration paid Eswatini $5.1m (R850m) to receive them.

“In line with this agreement ... the nation has received another cohort of four third-country nationals from the US,” said the statement by the government of Eswatini.

Eswatini is one of several African countries to have made such secretive deals. The high court last month threw out a case filed by local human rights lawyers that challenged it, though they have appealed.

Despite having served their sentences for crimes on US soil, the remainder are still in prison in Eswatini.

“Intensive engagements with the respective countries of origin ... are ongoing,” the statement said.