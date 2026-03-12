Help at hand for needy KuGompo pupils

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GIVING BACK: RH Godla Primary School Principal Vuyelwa Mpeta with Thembekile Mzantsi of Thembekile Mzantsi Foundation donated sanitary products to RH Godlo and Nontuthuzelo primary school pupils.

Pupils from disadvantaged households in KuGompo City (previously East London) were given dignity packs on Wednesday to ensure they remain in school despite lacking basic hygiene items.

The handover, organised by the Thembekile Mzantsi Foundation, took place at RH Godlo Primary School in Mdantsane and Nontuthuzelo Public School in Gompo as part of the foundation’s annual give-back programme.

Established in 2013 as a family-driven effort to assist struggling households, the foundation grew into a broader community programme focused on helping pupils to remain in class.

The foundation’s chief executive, Siviwe Mzantsi, said schools were identified through consultations with its partners, after which the foundation worked to address pupils’ specific needs.

“This initiative started as an informal generous family effort where founder Thembekile Xaba Mzantsi would donate food parcels as a way to celebrate his birthday,” he said.

“In 2016, it was formalised and incorporated as the Thembekile Mzantsi Foundation, with its main focus on schoolchildren that have been identified by partners.”

Mzantsi said one of the foundation’s priorities was to provide girls with sanitary products to prevent them from missing class during their menstrual cycle.

The foundation has distributed more than 20,000 sanitary products to girls in various parts of the Eastern Cape.

Mzantsi said the organisers later realised that other factors also affected school attendance.

“We also realised that school shoes can be another factor that contributes to attendance, especially during the winter season, and this includes boys as well,” he said.

The initiative has since expanded to include donations of dignity packs containing hygiene essentials for both boys and girls.

“Our aim is to help as many schools as we can,” he said.

We want to develop the youth and provide tools that will help them function in a technical world and not be restricted by financial circumstances — Siviwe Mzantsi, chief executive

Mzantsi said the foundation hoped to expand its work by introducing programmes that exposed pupils to technology and prepared them for the digital economy.

“In future, we aim to shift focus and be fourth-industrial-revolution-oriented by familiarising children with technology in order for them to function in today’s society,” he said.

“We want to develop the youth and provide tools that will help them function in a technical world and not be restricted by financial circumstances.”

RH Godlo Primary School principal Vuyelwa Mpeta said the donation would make a real difference.

The school in Mdantsane NU6 has 1,032 pupils, 32 teachers and 11 support staff.

“The handover means a lot to the RH Godlo family, the parents, the school governing body, the educators and especially the learners,” Mpeta said.

“It is something that will bring back the dignity of our learners and ensure that they have confidence.

“Most of our learners come from very poor households. Our school is located in an area where unemployment is very high.

“We have learners from child-headed families who depend entirely on social grants, so what has been brought to our school will definitely make a real impact in their lives.”

Nontuthuzelo Public School principal Siyabulela Mgalagala also welcomed the initiative.

The school has 1,156 pupils, many from disadvantaged communities. About 50 of its pupils received the dignity packs.

“It has a huge impact because many of our learners come from disadvantaged areas such as Ziphunzana, Fynbos and surrounding communities,” Mgalagala said.

“This handover will make a huge difference in their lives.”

Daily Dispatch