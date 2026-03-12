Illegal land grabs a threat to infrastructure, municipality warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INFRASTRUCTURE RISK: OR Tambo district municipality has warned people to stop erecting fencing including putting up precast boundary walls on municipal land in Mthatha containing underground pipelines delivering water to Nyandeni local municipality.

The OR Tambo District Municipality has issued a stern warning against illegal land invasions on municipal-owned land.

This follows the discovery that some people had erected fencing around illegally demarcated plots on a site near Mpindweni village in Mthatha.

Municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said people had set up precast boundary walls, popularly known as “stop nonsense”, on top of pipeline servitudes.

“Residents are advised that some of the land currently being fenced forms part of a municipal servitude over critical underground water pipelines that serve our communities,” she said.

“When these areas are illegally fenced or occupied, the entire community’s access to water is placed at risk.

“These servitudes exist to ensure municipal teams can access, repair and maintain the infrastructure that supplies water to homes, schools and clinics.”

She said water infrastructure was a crucial service and belonged to communities, not individuals.

This meant no person could fence, occupy, sell or demarcate land without lawful authority, particularly on municipal servitudes.

The underground pipelines delivered water to the Nyandeni Local Municipality and many of its villages.

“The district municipality will not hesitate to enforce the law, regardless of the stage of these illegal activities,” Kolwane said.

“Any unlawful fencing or structures may be removed, and legal action may be taken against those responsible.

“We call on the community of Mpindweni to stand with the municipality in protecting infrastructure that serves everyone.

“Allowing illegal land grabbing today may deny our children access to water tomorrow. Let us protect what belongs to the community.”

Illegal land grabs have been a common feature in Mthatha in recent years, including invasions of vacant municipal land for housing needs.

This has led to the establishment of new informal residential settlements, especially in Mthatha West.

If it is ours, we are quick to defend it, but the people [land grabbers] are clever; as soon as they realise it is not ours and belongs to someone else, they pounce quickly — Nyaniso Nelani, mayor

Addressing a mayoral lekgotla in February, King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani described illegal land grabs as a cancer “especially on land that we do not own as the municipality”.

Nelani was announcing 19 projects to be undertaken in Mthatha, Mqanduli and Coffee Bay for large-scale construction of homes for upper-, middle- and low-income earners.

“If it is ours, we are quick to defend it, but the people [land grabbers] are clever; as soon as they realise it is not ours and belongs to someone else, they pounce quickly.

“But we have become aware of this and are now crafting a municipal bylaw to effectively deal with the issue of land grabs.”

In 2023, KSD bosses sent in bulldozers to demolish a big house apparently constructed on municipal land in suburban Southridge.

Earlier in 2026, the municipality warned people to be wary of scammers who illegally sold sites on municipal land, as it had not authorised any person or entity to sell, transfer or dispose of any of those vacant sites.

Municipal manager Ngamela Pakade warned that all transactions relating to municipal property were governed by the Municipal Finance Management Act of 2003.

The municipality remained the registered legal owner of 430 sites in Southridge Park Extension 10.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch