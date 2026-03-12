Mystery of human skeletal remains found with ANC T-shirt in KuGompo City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mystery surrounds the discovery of human skeletal remains with an ANC T-shirt in KuGompo City (formerly East London).

Cambridge police were called to pick up the decomposed remains of a person found inside a black refuse bag alongside an ANC T-shirt and black shorts in the Cambridge-Chiselhurst area.

The remains were spotted by Loyiso Ganca, who was browsing around the area looking for usable material such as scrap metals and planks for his child’s school project.

Ganca said when returned from the dump site, he saw the remains on the side of the road, and another car which was travelling behind him stopped to confirm if indeed they too were seeing the remains.

“I was looking for old wooden planks for a project I was doing for my child at a dumping site,” he said. “When I was returning from there, it is then that I found the remains.

“I stopped the car to see, then the car behind me stopped as well to see if they were seeing the same thing I was.

“It [the remains] was just here right next to the road, the head was right on the road.”

After police arrived at the scene, the remains were removed by the forensic pathology services.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala confirmed the discovery.

“[The] witness alleged that he was ... busy looking for scrap metals when he then noticed a black refuse bag with a skull next to it,” Mqala said.

“As he went closer, he saw human remains/body, with an ANC T-shirt and black shorts inside the black refuse bag.

“The witness then decided to report the matter to the police.”

