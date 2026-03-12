News

Social media rallies to find kidnapped woman

Geoff Hookins

Beyonce Cairncross was kidnapped in Gelvandale on Wednesday afternoon. (SUPPLIED)

A ransom demand has been made following the kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman who was abducted outside a medical centre in Gelvandale on Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, Beyonce Cairncross and a friend were leaving a gym near the Famhealth Medipark when they were accosted by four armed men driving a VW Polo.

The friend managed to escape, but Cairncross was forced into the vehicle and the kidnappers sped off.

After a ransom demand was received on Wednesday night, the matter was escalated to the Hawks for further investigation.

It is understood that the victim’s father is a business owner in the city’s northern areas.

The case has gained significant traction on social media, with users widely sharing Cairncross’ photograph and details in an effort to help locate her.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

