Thousands object to name changes — ‘but petitions don’t count’

Tens of thousands of objections have been lodged against plans to rename five Eastern Cape towns — but the South African Geographical Names Council says petitions and signature campaigns do not constitute formal objections.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie must now consider submissions received during the official consultation period.

The new names include East London to KuGompo City, Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town, Aberdeen to Xamdeboo, Adendorp to Bishop Limba, and Barkly East to Ekhephini.

The names became official when they were gazetted on February 6 as part of 21 geographical name changes across SA, drawing criticism from political parties, civic organisations and residents who argued the process lacked adequate consultation and would impose financial costs on municipalities and businesses.

Under the South African Geographical Names Council Act, the minister must consider objections submitted during the 30-day consultation period, which closed last Friday, before making a final decision.

The DA said it had submitted 38,544 objections to McKenzie’s office.

DA Buffalo City Metro constituency leader Leander Kruger said Robert Sobukwe Town accounted for 21,918 objections, KuGompo City (8,628), Xamdeboo (3,688), Bishop Limba (2,814) and Ekhephini (1,496).

“The DA made objection letters available for residents to complete, alongside online objection forms,” Kruger said.

Forced, poorly consulted name changes do not unite people — Leander Kruger, DA Buffalo City Metro constituency leader

He said McKenzie’s office had confirmed receipt of the submissions.

“The minister is now required to respond to every complaint or objection individually, outlining his decision and the reasons for it.

“The Eastern Cape has the highest unemployment rate in the country, and thousands live below the breadline in abject poverty, yet the ANC government is willing to spend millions on changing names,” Kruger said.

“Forced, poorly consulted name changes do not unite people.”

The Freedom Front Plus has also objected to the changes.

Party spokesperson and MP Wouter Wessels said the party had formally objected to the renaming of four towns, including East London.

“Our reasons entail, among others, the financial and economic impact of these changes; the outcomes of the initial public participation processes; and the historic value of these names,” Wessels said.

“The concerned municipalities are currently in financial distress and residents are suffering because of poor service delivery, a lack of economic growth and unemployment.

“People can’t eat a name. South Africans need economic opportunities and service delivery, not name changes.”

Civic organisations have also mobilised opposition.

I’m done with my work. The names have changed, it’s done. They people who can reverse that is the court — South African Geographical Names Council chair Johnny Mohlala

National Community Dialogues chair Leonard Ncumbese confirmed that a petition opposing the renaming had gathered more than 3,000 signatures from residents across Buffalo City Metro.

Ncumbese said the organisation believed the consultation process had been flawed despite several public participation engagements.

“We will now wait and hear from the minister’s office,” he said.

Another campaign, led by the Friends of Schalk Movement, opted to submit a formal legal objection instead of a petition.

“Our attorneys have sent the objection to the minister,” founder Schalk van der Sandt said.

But South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC) chair Johnny Mohlala said the legislation required individuals to object personally rather than through petitions.

“What we are dealing with here is that the DA went around collecting signatures.

“That’s not an objection, it’s a petition, and the Act unfortunately does not even mention the word petition,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I don’t participate in the political space, I deal with communities.

“Getting people’s signatures in shopping malls is not an objection.”

Mohlala said the council had already completed its role.

“I’m done with my work. The names have changed, it’s done. They people who can reverse that is the court,” he said.

He also rejected claims that renaming towns would impose financial costs.

“Changing a name costs nothing. Our entire budget is R3m and most of it goes towards meetings and travelling. When we change a name it doesn’t cost a cent.”

Mohlala said previous name changes had not affected tourism.

“Johannesburg changed its airport to OR Tambo. That did not stop people from visiting the country. People fly to a destination, not a name.

“People will accept KuGompo just as we saw in Gqeberha.”

Supporters of the renaming proposals have also defended the changes as part of a broader transformation process.

Azania Movement leader Nolubabalo Mcinga said the legal framework governing name changes required authorities to consider historical context, legislation and community submissions.

“Signatures alone cannot overturn a lawful transformation process that has followed the proper procedures,” she said.

Mcinga accused the DA of positioning itself against efforts to restore African identity in public spaces.

“The renaming of places such as KuGompo City and Robert Sobukwe Town is not simply administrative; it is part of correcting historical injustice and recognising the heritage of the people who belong to this land,” she said.

Meanwhile, the provincial geographical names council is expected to hold a four-day public consultation roadshow across Buffalo City Metro in the coming weeks.

Consultations will begin in Qonce on March 19, where residents will deliberate on proposals including the renaming of Grey Hospital, the Zwelitsha-Bhisho road, Kaffrarian Heights, and the Breidbach interchange, completed in 2024.

Further meetings are scheduled for Mdantsane on March 20, followed by consultations in Gompo on March 30 and the East London City Hall on March 31.

