News

Wanted Eastern Cape murder and rape suspect killed in shoot-out with police

Lulamile Feni

Lulamile Feni

Stock photo.
The suspect was fatally wounded in a gun battle with police on Thursday morning. Stock photo. (123RF/Lukas Gojda )

An Eastern Cape suspect wanted for a string of cases, including murder and rape, was shot dead in a gunfight with police in a Dutywa village on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the shooting incident.

“According to the report, it is alleged that the members attached to the Butterworth Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team conducted an intelligent tracing operation and [were] executing a warrant of arrest for a well-known suspect at Ngcingwana administrative area, Ndakane Location, on Thursday at about about 3.30am,” she said.

The 24-year-old suspect was allegedly wanted for various serious crimes around the Dutywa policing precinct.

“He [suspect] was found in one of the local homesteads where he was allegedly hiding after committing such crimes. He allegedly fired numerous shots [at] the police and the police fired back. He was ultimately fatally wounded,” Mawisa said.

On investigation, police recovered a firearm at the scene.

The case has been transferred to IPID for further investigation.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Brace for impact: what you might pay for fuel in April

2

INSIGHT | Eastern Cape’s renewable energy poised for major growth

3

LIFE LESSONS | It’s been a journey of learning from my fellow South Africans — thank you

4

EDITORIAL | Better communication needed to ensure FMD vaccination drive succeeds

5

INSIGHT | KuGompo at the centre of an expanding cultural renaissance

Related Articles