Wife, her ex-lover jailed for hiring hitmen to murder Eastern Cape traffic officer

One of the men hired to kill Sindezama January Nxilolo later reported the shooting to the authorities.

A wife and her former lover who hired two assassins from the Western Cape to take out her traffic officer husband in the Eastern Cape have been handed life in prison for his premeditated murder.

The high court sitting in Burgersdorp has sentenced Noxolo Nokuzola Nxilolo, 50, and Mzamo Ciko, 42, for the killing of Sindezama January Nxilolo, 65, in July 2017 in Eureka, Burgersdorp.

“The accused conspired with two hired assassins from the Western Cape to murder the deceased,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

The couple’s relationship began in 1999, and they were married in 2002.

They had no children.

“Noxolo frequently travelled to the Western Cape for fertility treatment, where she met Ciko,” Tyali said.

“The two became romantically involved. Ciko was also married at the time, and his marriage ended when his wife discovered the affair.

“The deceased later became aware of the relationship.”

Evidence presented in court revealed that Noxolo and Ciko decided to kill Sindezama so that Noxolo could benefit financially, as she stood to forfeit certain benefits should the deceased divorce her.

They contracted two men from the Western Cape and agreed to pay them to kill him.

One of the hired killers, Lungile Ntungwana, 44, later reported the incident to the authorities.

“He subsequently pleaded guilty to his role in the murder and was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment on September 1 2021,” Tyali said.

“The second assailant remains at large.”

Noxolo’s role was to inform Ciko and the hired killers when the deceased was at home — Luxolo Tyali, NPA regional spokesperson

Ciko organised two firearms and handed them to the hired killers.

He transported them in his vehicle from the Western Cape to Burgersdorp and showed them where the deceased lived.

“Noxolo’s role was to inform Ciko and the hired killers when the deceased was at home,” Tyali said.

“After receiving a call from her confirming the deceased’s presence, Ciko drove the hired killers to the house after nightfall and dropped them off nearby.

“The killers then called the deceased under the pretence of requesting a cash loan.

“When he came outside, one of the hired killers opened fire, fatally shooting him.

“The assailants fled the scene and later split up.

“One of the killers returned with Ciko to the Western Cape, while the second remained behind.

“The following day, he visited Noxolo’s home to obtain money for his return trip, which she provided.

“Upon his return, Ciko paid him his share of the agreed contract fee.”

The relationship between Noxolo and Ciko ended in 2021.

The court heard that after the death of the her husband, Noxolo benefited more than R920,000 from his pension fund and about R320,000 from the sale of their house.

The pair were arrested after a tip-off from a whistleblower.

The court sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder and an additional five years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder.

They were also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the ruling, saying it demonstrated the justice system’s firm stance against premeditated and contract killings.

