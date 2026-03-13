Additional charge for ANC leader Lusanda Sizani in firearm case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC leader Lusanda Sizani appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.

An additional charge will be added to the charge sheet of senior Eastern Cape ANC leader Lusanda Sizani.

Sizani appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday where his case was scheduled for a pretrial conference.

It was postponed to May 15 for the pretrial conference and trial.

The court heard that an additional charge will be added.

Sizani is charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025 for alleged negligence and failure to safeguard a firearm.

His personal 9mm gun went missing during an alleged vehicle break-in while it was parked in Oxford Street in KuGompo.

Sizani’s vehicle was being driven by his bodyguard, Thisha Zulu, who had left him at an ANC meeting at the East London ICC.

Zulu, who was in court and is a witness in the matter, was warned to be present in court when the case resumes.

Outside court, Sizani’s attorney, Zolile Matiwane of Matiwane Attorneys Incorporated in Komani, said the charge was “just a duplication”, saying it related to losing the firearm.

“We will have to wait for them and take it from there,” Matiwane said.

“We have been ready for trial. We were even ready today. We don’t know why the state is delaying this because justice delayed is justice denied.”

