Elliotdale school celebrates handover of new premises after years of challenges

NEW BEGINNINGS: Education MEC Fundile Gade, centre, with pupils from Tongani Junior Secondary School.

For nearly a decade, pupils at Tongani Junior Secondary School situated in the hinterlands of Nkanya in Elliotdale endured deteriorating infrastructure that made teaching and learning difficult.

The roofs of several classrooms leaked in heavy rains, while some broken windows were covered with zinc sheets as a temporary solution.

The poor facilities, which included a lack of proper fencing, created an unconducive learning environment and contributed to pupil absenteeism.

School principal Sibongile Siyo said these challenges continued for years before the construction of a new school brought hope.

He reflected on the difficult conditions pupils and teachers faced when he began working there in January 2015.

“In those days, the school had only one block, donated by the state, and two other blocks built by the community.

“None was in a good condition. During heavy rains the classrooms leaked, and when it was dry the rooms were dusty.

“There was no fencing at all, and that created a challenge because some pupils would bunk school, especially after break.”

Siyo said the conditions discouraged many pupils from attending classes, particularly during bad weather.

“Many pupils, especially those in the foundation phase, wouldn’t want to come to school when it was raining heavily because their classrooms were leaking.”

These challenges affected the school’s academic performance.

“This had a negative impact, because when a pupil misses even a single day of school, they miss a lot of important learning.”

But things are changing. Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade handed over new premises to the school on Thursday.

Its newly built facilities, valued at more than R50m, are part of the province’s ongoing infrastructure rollout plan aimed at stabilising and improving the schooling system.

And Siyo is starting to notice signs of improvement.

“I am already noticing significant change. This year, the school has added more than 20 pupils which shows that the community is gaining confidence in the school.”

Gade said the school formed part of a broader strategy to restructure and reposition schools across the province to better respond to community needs and align with national development priorities.

“This is one of the biggest primary schools in the area.

“The intention behind building facilities like this is to create a more stable and predictable schooling system so that we can respond effectively to the needs of the communities we serve.”

He, however, raised concern about the rapid growth in pupil numbers since the completion of the school’s renewal project late in 2025, warning that overcrowding could soon become a challenge.

“We are already seeing the number of learners growing.

“We will have to find better ways of building additional schools in surrounding communities so that we can reduce overcrowding that may result from this investment.

“When schools do not have enough learners, they struggle to function effectively.

“Our focus must be not only on access to schools but on ensuring that learners succeed in the education system.”

The new facilities include eight classrooms, 20 toilets, a science lab, two offices, a staffroom, library, kitchen grade R class and a nutrition centre.

Traditional leader Nkosi Nkosiphendule Thongane said they welcomed the new facilities as they were bringing back pupils whose parents had sent them away to study because of the school’s poor condition.

“We are very happy as the community as this school is recognised again and pupils who were sent to other schools are now finding their way back.

“Even the ones who dropped out of school are encouraged to go back.”

He said the new facilities were safe from criminals as the community was uniting to protect it, with the nearest households keeping a watchful eye.

“I trust the people of this village, and there are men who are working together with the security guard employed by the community to be eyes on this school.”

Grade 9 pupil Fikile Komanisi said she was awed by the change in the school.

“I am happy that my school is now in its best condition.

“In previous years it had broken windows and broken toilet doors. I never thought it would be this beautiful someday.”

