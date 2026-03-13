Future-proofing SA’s libraries for the digital age

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VITAL SPACE: The University of Fort Hare’s Ntantala Library in Church Street, KuGompo, serves as a joint facility for UFH, Walter Sisulu University and Unisa.

Scores of library users, students, leaders, researchers, librarians, ICT professionals, policymakers, funders and community leaders from across SA are set to descend on KuGompo City for a three-day Libraries of the Future Expo.

Starting on Monday, the event, which coincides with South African Library Week, is aimed at reimagining the role of libraries in a rapidly evolving digital society.

Held under the theme “Reclaiming Knowledge, Empowering Futures”, the expo has been billed as a bold, future-focused platform positioning libraries as inclusive digital gateways, custodians of heritage and engines of lifelong learning.

The expo, which is being held at the East London ICC, is the brainchild of the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture in partnership with leading institutions.

Department spokesperson Andile Nduna said libraries remained one of the most powerful equalizers in society.

Through the expo, the department is demonstrating that “modern libraries are no longer just shelves of books — they are dynamic digital hubs that connect communities to knowledge, opportunity and innovation”.

“As the Eastern Cape, we are deliberately investing in libraries as gateways to information, skills development and economic participation, ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age,” Nduna said.

Over the three days, the expo will offer:

High-level panel discussions featuring academics, ICT specialists and library practitioners;

Hands-on technology demonstrations, including virtual reality, digital cataloguing systems and online research databases;

Interactive workshops and breakout sessions aimed at narrowing the digital divide and strengthening inclusive access strategies;

Strategic roundtables bringing together universities, ICT companies, government departments and library professionals; and

A vibrant exhibition floor featuring the South African Library for the Blind, universities, government entities, ICT providers and partners, all demonstrating how partnership-driven innovation can strengthen and sustain library services.

“The Libraries of the Future Expo represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to reposition libraries as dynamic centres of knowledge, innovation and community empowerment,” Nduna said.

“For the Eastern Cape, libraries are not simply repositories of books, but critical public institutions that enable equitable access to information, technology and learning opportunities.

“At a time when the world is rapidly transitioning into a digital and knowledge-based economy, it is essential that our communities — particularly young people, students, researchers and entrepreneurs — are able to access modern library services that support education, creativity and economic participation,” Nduna said.

He said the expo would bring together a range of participants across the knowledge ecosystem, including librarians, academics, ICT specialists, policymakers and development partners, to collectively explore how libraries could evolve to meet the needs of present and future generations.

Practical innovations, digital tools and collaborative models that can strengthen library services, bridge the digital divide and expand access to credible information resources will be showcased.

“Importantly, this platform also affirms the role of libraries in preserving our heritage, promoting multilingualism and safeguarding indigenous knowledge systems, while simultaneously embracing new technologies that make information more accessible and interactive.

“[The department views] this initiative as part of a broader commitment to ensure that libraries remain inclusive, relevant and responsive community spaces that inspire lifelong learning and empower citizens to actively participate in shaping their own futures,” Nduna said.

More than an exhibition, the Libraries of the Future Expo 2026 is a call to action, affirming that libraries are not relics of the past, but dynamic institutions shaping informed, empowered and connected communities for generations to come — Andile Nduna, department spokesperson

The expo aimed to rebuild trust in libraries as vital, accessible community hubs, demonstrate practical, scalable models for digital inclusion and open access to information, accelerate local content digitisation, multilingual resource development and the preservation of indigenous knowledge systems.

Also on the agenda was the need to forge sustainable partnerships that enhanced, funded and future-proofed library services in the Eastern Cape.

“More than an exhibition, the Libraries of the Future Expo 2026 is a call to action, affirming that libraries are not relics of the past, but dynamic institutions shaping informed, empowered and connected communities for generations to come,” Nduna said.

