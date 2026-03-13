Lengthy power outage sparks tension in Mthatha village

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The power outage has forced the owners of small food businesses to throw away spoilt products and incur significant financial losses.

Residents of Ntlekiseni village near Mthatha have been without electricity for nearly two weeks.

The power outage, which started on Monday last week, has forced the owners of small food businesses to throw away spoilt products and incur significant financial losses.

Frustrated residents have criticised Eskom for failing to restore electricity to the village, saying they were led to believe the problem would be resolved by Tuesday this week.

Ntlekiseni, located near Zimbane about 10km from the Mthatha central business district, was among several areas affected by severe storms that damaged infrastructure across the OR Tambo district in February.

Villager Pearl Tyumre said the outage began when a resident attempted to cut down a tree, which fell onto power lines, damaging a transformer.

“Eskom was alerted to what had happened and sent people over to fix the damage last week.

“However, they promised to come back on Tuesday, but they have not shown up,” she said.

Tyumre said tensions in the community were rising, with residents blaming the villager who felled the tree for the outage.

“Our biggest fear now is that people are seething with anger and are threatening to confront this person … We don’t know what might happen,” she said.

“We have been explaining this to Eskom, but it seems they just do not care.”

The Dispatch has seen correspondence sent by small business owners in Ntlekiseni to Eskom’s customer service department.

“This outage severely impacts community projects and businesses, causing significant disruptions,” the letter says.

Tyumre said Eskom technicians who visited the area last week told residents a damaged transformer was responsible for the outage.

She said they were informed the transformer was not yet available.

However, attempts by the villagers to get updates from the state power utility proved unsuccessful.

Busisiwe Charles, 61, who buys frozen chickens which she sells to businesses in Mthatha, said she had been forced to throw away 30 chickens.

“I have just bought new stock and now I am throwing everything away,” she said.

Another resident, Phumla Mpisane, said she had lost nearly R5,000 after ice cream she sold melted.

Even their medication has to stay refrigerated at all times. If you keep it out of the fridge for just 30 minutes, it becomes damaged — Khuthala Ntleki, resident

Khuthala Ntleki, who sells day-old chicks, said she lost 400 chicks because they relied on lighting and heat to survive.

“Now I have lost R14,000 in potential income.

“Even their medication has to stay refrigerated at all times. If you keep it out of the fridge for just 30 minutes, it becomes damaged,” she said.

Ntleki said she had been selling chicks for two years to support her two children, who study at Walter Sisulu University.

“My children travel to school every day, which means I have to give them taxi fare.

“They could not get NSFAS [funding], so I have to make sure they have food at home and money for lunch at school.

“These chicks help pay for their education,” she said.

Eskom spokesperson Themba Mtshaulana said: “The unfortunate incident occurred when critical Eskom infrastructure, including a transformer, was damaged after a tree branch fell on it,” he said.

Mtshaulana said steps to source a replacement transformer were under way.

However, he was not in a position to estimate when the village’s electricity supply would be restored.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch