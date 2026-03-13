Officer who took confession statement of massacre accused denies conflict of interest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mass shooting claimed the lives of 18 people in September 2024.

Veteran police investigator Captain Lungile Sigcu who took a confession statement from one of the accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, has told the Mthatha High Court his being a member of the same unit investigating the attack did not amount to a conflict of interest.

Sigcu has 20 years’ experience as a commissioned officer.

He was not part of the detectives team investigating the mass shooting in a Lusikisiki village that claimed the lives of 18 people in September 2024, and that qualified him to take a statement from any of the accused.

Sigcu, the head of Ngcobo satellite office of the province’s serious and violent crimes investigations unit, headed by Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, took the confession statement from Aphiwe AP Ndende, one of the six accused.

He has been testifying in a trial-within-a-trial since Tuesday in a bid to convince the court that Ndende’s confession was taken lawfully and therefore could be admitted as evidence.

But the defence’s stance is that the statement was taken under duress, with Ndende exposed to police brutality.

Defence attorney Mawande Nokwali also contends that Sigcu was a member of the same unit investigating the case, which made the statement inadmissible.

It is the state’s case that the confessions of Ndende and Siphosoxolo Dukengceni Myekethe were obtained lawfully.

The defence team is adamant all the confession statements were taken unlawfully, with their clients assaulted, tortured and threatened with death unless they made incriminating statements confessing to the crime.

It is now the task of presiding judge Richard Brooks to determine the admissibility of the statements.

None of the accused claimed to have been assaulted by Sigcu, or assaulted in his presence.

Sigcu said the case was being investigated by serious and violent crimes unit members from SAPS provincial headquarters in Zwelitsha near Qonce.

There is absolutely nothing wrong or unlawful about me taking the confession statement — Captain Lungile Sigcu, police investigator

Sigcu’s satellite office was investigating cases in the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi districts.

Lusikisiki falls under the OR Tambo district.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong or unlawful about me taking the confession statement,” Sigcu said.

“Yes, I was a member of the same unit whose members are investigating the brutal killing of 18 people in Ngobozana.

“But I was not a member of the investigating team.

“So for me to be a member of the unit is immaterial to this case and I had no conflict of interest.

“My job was only to take the confession statement — something I did successfully.”

On the evening of October 16 2024, Sigcu was phoned by Ngculu and asked to go to Lusikisiki to take a confession from one of the accused.

“Brigadier Ngculu is the unit head and I report to her as I was the head of the Ngcobo satellite office.

“So, I took the instruction, as there was no way I could disobey the instructions of my superior.”

Ndende and Bonga Hintsa were arrested in an informal settlement in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on October 16 2024, after their pictures were circulated in the media.

“When I was about to take the statement, I asked Ndende if he knew why he was appearing in front of me.

“He confirmed he knew why he had been arrested, saying it was because of his involvement in shooting and killing of 18 people in Ngobozana in Lusikisiki.

“He said all his constitutional rights had been read and explained to him.

“But I also read and explained his rights in English and translated that into isiXhosa.

“He had no visible injuries and was in his sober senses. He said he was Aphiwe AP Ndende and his date of birth was November 11 1999.”

Sigcu said he then went through the prescribed form to take the confession, and together with Ndende filled in all that was needed, with the information coming from Ndende.

Nokwali said his client was disputing that the signature on the statement was his, and also disputed that he was born on November 11, saying his birthday was November 16.

“It is up to him if he was misleading me — all I wrote down came from him,” Sigcu responded.

Sigcu and the prosecution team led by advocate Mfundo Makhubalo stood by their claim that the confession was lawfully taken and was sufficiently credible for the judge to approve its admissibility.

