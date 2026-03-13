R5.8m renovations on the cards for Buffalo Park ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buffalo Park will undergo a big revamp before hosting matches in the 2027 World Cup.

The Eastern Cape government has committed a R5.8m investment towards renovations at KuGompo City’s Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

This would be in addition to a R20m cash injection recently announced by Buffalo City metro towards this stadium upgrades ahead of the 2027 global showpiece.

This is in anticipation of Cricket SA’s R43m top-up commitment towards the upgrades at the same stadium that are yet to be allocated.

KuGompo City will be one of the host cities when the world cricket showpiece hits our shores next year.

The R5.8m allocation coincides with the an additional R2.5m allocation over the next two years to host the Sanzaar Under-20 Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

This was revealed by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko during his budget speech at the Raymond Mhlaba Chamber of the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Friday.

We plan to declare new additional nature reserves in the Wild Coast by increasing Umkhambathi Nature Reserve and declaring a new nature reserve in Umsikaba. This will improve ecotourism potential of the Eastern Cape — Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier

The commitment comes as premier Oscar Mabuyane called on the province’s two metropolitan municipalities to invest more in tourism-related infrastructure upgrades before hosting next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

This as the province is positioning itself as the home of sports and creative tourism.

In December the Buffalo City council approved the allocation of R20m to upgrade the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium for next year’s World Cup showpiece. The province estimates that more than 40,000 people would visit for the event, injecting R800m into the provincial economy.

The R20m investment will add to the total estimated cost of just less than R67m to upgrade the facility.

During his speech Mvoko said the tourism sector continues to recover strongly, supported by domestic travel and diversification into sports and film-induced tourism. To strengthen this sector, Mvoko announced a R26.5m allocation in 2026/27 for infrastructure upgrades in provincial nature reserves, among other initiatives.

Mabuyane two weeks ago said the biodiversity economy programmes continue to support job creation through conservation initiatives, wildlife management and the development of tourism facilities, reinforcing the sector’s contribution to inclusive growth.

“We plan to declare new additional nature reserves in the Wild Coast by increasing Umkhambathi Nature Reserve and declaring a new nature reserve in Umsikaba. This will improve ecotourism potential of the Eastern Cape,” he said.

