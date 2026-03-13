Schools cultural initiative aimed at reviving the art of storytelling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress, author and life coach Andrea Dondolo is on a mission to help young Xhosa pupils reconnect with their heritage through storytelling, poetry and dialogue.

Through her cultural initiative, Inkumbulo Zokhokho (Memories of the Ancestors), Dondolo and her team are presenting workshops at schools across the Eastern Cape aimed at reviving African storytelling traditions and encouraging young people to explore their cultural identity.

The programme focuses on pupils aged between 12 and 15 from both primary and high schools. Over the next two weeks, facilitators will visit eight schools in the Enoch Mgijima and Amahlathi local municipality areas.

Schools taking part in the programme include Mpendulo Primary in Komani, Nompumelelo High in Sada, Cathcart High, Rhabula Senior Secondary in Keiskammahoek, Kubusie Combined School in Stutterheim, Kopano High and Chief Malefane Primary in Mitford and Cenyu Primary in Stutterheim.

Project manager Mavo Jokazi said the initiative was designed to reach communities that were often overlooked when it came to arts and cultural development.

“This project is about giving young people in those areas a platform to express themselves and reconnect with their culture,” Jokazi said.

The project is funded by the National Arts Council of South Africa through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, which supports creative initiatives across the country.

We help them write their own poems and stories, and we encourage them to talk about issues that affect their communities — Andrea Dondolo, actress

Jokazi said the workshops combined mentoring, facilitation and live performances to build confidence among pupils.

“What we do is go to these schools and mentor the pupils in drama and public speaking,” he said.

“We help them write their own poems and stories, and we encourage them to talk about issues that affect their communities.”

Each participating school hosts a full-day session that includes writing exercises, discussions and a showcase of the pupils’ work.

During the dialogue sessions, pupils are encouraged to choose topics that matter to them and their communities.

“The dialogue part is very important. The school chooses a topic they want to discuss,” Jokazi said.

“It could be drug abuse, gender-based violence or other challenges that young people are facing in their communities.”

Local artists and facilitators are also involved in guiding the pupils. The programme includes five facilitators from the region who help mentor pupils throughout the process.

Among them is award-winning author Ntombozuko Matshoba, who works with pupils on creative writing and storytelling.

“Television producer, head writer, playwright and actress Bongi Ndaba and Ntomboxolo Makhutshi, an actress and director, will be mentoring the pupils in drama and public speaking.”

Jokazi said the project followed a structured process. Pupils first take part in facilitation workshops where they learn the basics of storytelling and performance.

“This is followed by mentoring sessions where they refine their work with the help of facilitators,” he said.

“The programme then ends with a showcase and dialogue session at each school, where pupils present their poems and performances in front of their peers and teachers.”

He said the engagements helped the pupils to build confidence so that by the time they performed in the showcase, they were able to stand in front of people and tell their stories proudly.

“From these showcases, the top pupils will be selected to represent their schools at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.”

There they will perform their original poems and storytelling pieces on a national stage.

Jokazi said the project was about more than just performance, it was also about identity and cultural pride.

“Our aim is to help young people understand where they come from,” he said.

“Through storytelling and poetry they begin to explore their roots and their ancestors.”

He believes initiatives like Inkumbulo Zokhokho can play an important role in preserving indigenous knowledge while empowering the next generation of storytellers.

“When young people learn to tell their own stories, they also learn to value their heritage. That is the real purpose of this project,” Jokazi said.

