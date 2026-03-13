University of Pretoria new online diploma to boost craniofacial skills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prof Francis Peterson says the programme reflects the university’s commitment to broadening access to education, while addressing health-care needs.

The University of Pretoria (UP) has launched Africa’s first fully online postgraduate diploma to boost specialised training in craniofacial orthodontics.

The new diploma will allow dental practitioners, oral health professionals and orthodontists to further their studies while continuing to work. It focuses on the treatment of cleft lip, cleft palate and other related craniofacial differences which require coordinated care from multiple health-care disciplines.

UP vice-chancellor and principal Prof Francis Petersen said the programme reflects the university’s commitment to broadening access to education while addressing health-care needs. “This qualification speaks to our commitment to education that is innovative, accessible and responsive,” he said.

Craniofacial conditions can have a significant impact on patients’ lives and identities, he said

“By preparing practitioners with skill and compassion, this programme contributes to restoring confidence and improving wellbeing for patients and families.”

The new qualification also aligns with the university’s strategy to increase its social impact, said Petersen. “It allows us to take what we do into society. Programmes such as this demonstrate the real value universities bring to communities.”

This programme not only breaks new academic ground but also redefines how knowledge can be shared through accessible platforms — Prof Phumzile Hlongwa, orthodontics head of department

The programme forms part of a growing range of fully online qualifications offered through UPOnline and managed by Comprehensive Online Education Services (COES).

COES director Prof Linda van Ryneveld said: “This launch marks an important milestone for the Faculty of Health Sciences. It is their second UPOnline programme, following the success of the Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health, which many will know has already made a meaningful impact in practice and policy.”

Dean of the health sciences faculty, Prof Flavia Senkubuge, said the qualification supports the faculty’s goal of strengthening health-care education across the continent.

“Programmes such as this, a global first, help us move forward in achieving that ambition, not only locally but across the continent and globally. Its interdisciplinary nature strengthens health-care systems by bringing together expertise that traditionally operates in silos,” she said.

Orthodontics head of department Prof Phumzile Hlongwa described the programme as an important development for both the university and the health-care sector.

“This programme not only breaks new academic ground but also redefines how knowledge can be shared through accessible platforms,” she said.

Hlongwa said craniofacial anomalies present complex medical challenges and require a multidisciplinary approach involving orthodontics, surgery, speech therapy, and psychology.

“Our vision is to develop practitioners who are not only technically skilled but deeply committed to compassionate, patient-centred care.”

The UPOnline postgraduate diploma in craniofacial orthodontics is expected to go live in August, when the university will welcome its first group of students.

TimesLIVE