Department probes death of Eastern Cape pupil, 8, who was bullied at school

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Imibongo Ntamehlo, 8, allegedly committed suicide as a result of bullying at school.

The Eastern Cape education department has launched an investigation into the death of an eight-year-old Eastern Cape pupil who allegedly took her own life after being bullied at school.

Her schoolmates are receiving counselling after the tragedy.

Imibongo Ntamehlo, a grade 3 pupil at Gxulu Junior Secondary Secondary, Libode, outside Mthatha, was allegedly ridiculed, mocked and beaten by her schoolmates over a long period. On Sunday she’d had enough and decided to hang herself at home.

Imibongo’s mother Sisipho Ntamehlo confirmed the suffering led to her daughter’s decision to end her life.

In a separate incident, also in Gxulu village, St Patrick’s high school grade 12 pupil Aya Velelo died this week, but the circumstances leading to his death were not immediately clear.

On Friday Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade and the head of department Sharon Maasdorp extended their condolences to the families of the two pupils.

“The two learners passed away this week,” provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.

“One learner [Imibongo] allegedly having committed suicide due to bullying by fellow learners at school. Her lifeless body was discovered early Sunday morning.

“The other one passed away on Thursday morning where he was renting. The school got the sad news from the boy’s landlord.

“Upon learning about this, the department activated psychosocial support for both schools.

“The psychosocial team will provide all the affected learners, teachers and families with debriefing and trauma counselling.

“The department believes this will equip them [family and school community] to deal with these incidents of losing their children.”

This will prepare the learners to support one another to report and ultimately address these social ills — Fundile Gade, education MEC

Gade said the department would deploy its school enrichment team to engage both schools in programmes like anti-bullying, Teenage Against Drug Abuse (TADA) and peer support training.

“This will prepare the learners to support one another to report and ultimately address these social ills,” Gade said.

“This is meant to complement programmes led by learner support agents in our schools.

“Circumstances leading to both deaths are being investigated by the department,” Gade said.

“Funeral arrangements and other related matters will be announced as soon as the families make them public.”

Imibongo’s mother has already confirmed that her daughter will be laid to rest in Gxulu village on Saturday, March 21.

Police confirmed this week that an inquest has been opened into her death.

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