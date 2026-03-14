MPs gunning for BCM, OR Tambo municipality over governance failures

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MPs have sharply criticised the Buffalo City Metro and the OR Tambo district municipality for failing to take action on the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) referrals and auditor-general’s (AG) findings.

They voiced concerns about governance failures, delayed infrastructure projects and weak accountability systems in these municipalities.

This emerged during a joint meeting of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

The criticism comes after the two municipalities appeared before the two committees this week.

MPs flagged concerning findings from the AG and ongoing investigations by the SIU.

The committees highlighted a litany of serious challenges in both municipalities.

These include compliance with supply chain management legislation and regulations.

According to the MPs, the AG continues to find repeated violations of supply chain management legislation and regulations in both municipalities, raising concerns about whether contracts are awarded fairly and transparently.

“The committees also highlighted poor contract management that is evident in several projects in both municipalities, where suppliers have either failed to meet their obligations or abandoned project sites entirely, with little or no action taken against them,” Scopa chair Songezo Zibi said on Friday.

“Both municipalities have several cases of poor project management where projects fell behind schedule due to failures by consulting engineers or contractors, yet payments continued to be made.”

Another major concern is what appears to be a reluctance by both administrative and political leadership to enforce compliance and act against wrongdoing.

“The SIU has made several referrals for disciplinary and criminal action in both municipalities; however, many of these cases have remained unresolved for years.

“In Buffalo City, disciplinary referrals against municipal officials linked to procurement irregularities have been outstanding for long periods without finalisation,” Zibi said.

“In OR Tambo district municipality, the committees noted with concern that the municipal manager appeared reluctant to fully accept the outcomes of SIU investigations.

“Both municipalities are also struggling with revenue management.

“Municipalities are required to collect payment on invoices within 30 days.

“However, OR Tambo and Buffalo City often take more than six months to collect revenue owed to them.

“This delay has serious consequences. While municipalities must pay suppliers within 30 days under procurement regulations, slow revenue collection creates major cash flow pressures.”

Zibi said some of the issues raised during the meetings may require further investigation by other state agencies.

“The committees may consider referring some of the instances discussed during these engagements for further investigation and action by other state agencies.”

Scopa will now compile and table its report based on its March 2025 oversight visit to the two municipalities and this week’s engagements.

The report will be tabled in the National Assembly with recommendations aimed at strengthening accountability and improving service delivery.

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