Eastern Cape man gets 152 years for kidnapping, murder, robbery spree

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masixole Tyongwana, 31, was sentenced for 16 charges ranging from robbery, kidnapping to murder.

One of two Eastern Cape men involved in a violent robbery spree in which a 22-year-old man was shot dead after being kidnapped and tied up and his bakkie hijacked, has been sentenced to 152 years plus life in jail.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The Mthatha high court sentenced Masixole Tyongwana, 31, of Butho locality in Port St Johns, on Thursday for 16 charges ranging from robbery, kidnapping to murder, which he committed with his co-accused, who has since died.

The incident happened on January 27 2024 in Port St Johns.

“Tyongwana and his accomplice from Ngqeleni kidnapped a 22-year-old male victim while he was with his girlfriend at Butho locality, robbed them of house goods including sound systems and cellphones, tied his hands and drove away in the victim’s Corsa utility bakkie,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“In the same locality, other victims were assaulted and also robbed of house goods, all loaded in the Corsa bakkie.

“The female victim was ultimately untied and released in an unknown place while the 22-year-old male victim was shot dead. His lifeless body was dumped at Ngqongweni locality in Ngqeleni.”

Investigations by Port St John’s detectives, the OR Tambo search and rescue team and vehicle crime investigative unit led to the recovery of the hijacked bakkie along the R61 near KwaDosi locality in Mthatha.

Tyongwana was arrested on February 1 2024.

“He confessed to having committed the crimes with his accomplice, who was later killed by an angry mob of Mthatha Slovo Park in January 2024 before he could be arrested,” Matyolo said.

“Confession and pointing out led to the recovery of the body of the male victim in Ngqeleni and stolen items in Slovo Park, Mthatha.”

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana praised all police units who worked tirelessly to solve the case.

“Such a hefty sentence by our justice system will serve as a deterrent to would-be criminals, warning them that police will uncover the truth about committed crimes and let the wheel of justice take its course,” Modishana said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch