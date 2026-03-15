Four family members killed in Eastern Cape bus crash to be buried in Mdantsane

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The family members died in a head-on collision on the N6 between KuGompo City and Stutterheim.

Four Mdantsane family members killed in a crash involving a bus and a VW Polo will be buried on Friday.

They are Nombulelo Mgojo, her son Mvuzo “Sihlahla” Mgojo; and his two sons Lelothando Mesuli Qambata and Olwamuthando Qambata from NU3.

A fifth victim is Mvuzo’s girlfriend, whose name could not be established by the time of publication.

The accident happened on the N6 between KuGombo City (formerly East London) and Stutterheim last Sunday.

The provincial transport department confirmed the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha on Wednesday visited the family to give moral support.

This shows that anything can happen at any time

Speaking to the media during Nqatha’s visit, a family member said they have never encountered such a tragedy before.

“We only watched tragedies on the news; little did we know we would also go through the same experience,” she said.

“This shows that anything can happen at any time.

“We are hurt because the father is also no more [unrelated to the accident].

“Only two children and a grandchild have been left,” she said.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation, under the department of transport, is investigating,” Nqatha said.

“It is clear that speeding [and] a tyre burst leading to a vehicle becoming uncontrollable could be one of the reasons.”

The bus carrying 60 people was travelling towards Stutterheim when the crash happened.

The injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The VW Polo, which had five occupants, was trapped underneath the bus.

The jaws of life were used to retrieve the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

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