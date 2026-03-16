Boyfriend arrested after Eastern Cape woman’s body found in suitcase

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The suspect is due to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder. Stock photo.

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 34-year-old man less than 24 hours after a woman’s body was found in a suitcase.

A young boy and his friends made the gruesome discovery in Maletswai (Aliwal North) on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the suitcase was discovered in a pond near a dumping site.

The motive for the murder is under police investigation.

“Emergency services were called to the scene, and the victim was declared dead,” Gantana said.

“A multidisciplinary team of local detectives, the district murder task team and the K9 biological dog unit were immediately assembled.

“Through swift investigative work and the gathering of crucial evidence, police were able to identify and locate the crime scene and a suspect linked to the incident.

“Within 24 hours of the discovery of the body, the 34-year-old suspect, the boyfriend of the deceased, was arrested and is currently in police custody.”

The suspect is due to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso lauded the team involved in the case.

“The quick arrest demonstrates our commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring that those responsible for such brutal acts are brought before the courts.”

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