Desperation drives residents to try fix busy roads themselves

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Residents say badly damaged roads in Meises Halt and Schafli Road, outside KuGompo City, have become increasingly difficult to navigate.

Residents on the East Coast outside East London are not only digging deep into their pockets to repair their ruined tyres, but are also using their own personal finances to repair provincial roads that are riddled with potholes.

Frustration over deteriorating roads in parts of the East Coast has reached a tipping point, with some residents in communities reportedly repairing damaged roads themselves after prolonged delays in government maintenance.

Community members say the poor state of key access roads has raised serious safety concerns, damaged vehicles and disrupted daily economic activity, particularly in areas reliant on transport for work, schooling and local trade.

Resident and PR councillor Roy Anglebeck said he had sent countless emails to the department of transport, with hopes of a response to his pleas.

He said: “I don’t get responses to my emails. It is a serious challenge.

“I find it extremely rude and disrespectful when you don’t even get acknowledgements, and I am representing a community.”

Residents say badly damaged roads in Meises Halt and Schafli Road, outside KuGompo City, have become increasingly difficult to navigate.

“Those roads are dangerous, and vehicles get badly damaged from the dilapidated roads.

“That stretch of road is bad, even the road down to Sunrise-on-Sea, down to Kwelera Road,” Anglebeck said.

Another resident, Audrey Gravvit, who lives on the Thornvlei Road near Meises Halt, raised concerns about the safety of school pupils.

She said: “I have been living in this area for five decades, and the road is slowly fading away.

“My main concern is the safety of school pupils who use scholar transport.

“The road is dangerous, and an accident can happen anytime soon.”

Gravvit said she was planning to speak to parents and the school governing body of a local school about drafting a petition, and to also ask local businesses to help with repairing the road.

Anglebeck said: “We are struggling to get any help from anyone.

“The only repairs taking place are by our private people trying to repair.”

He said residents were using their own personal finances to hire a private company to fix the road.

“We are desperate, and we have no choice but to take matters into our own hands.

“Community members are just trying to keep the roads intact because it’s extremely dangerous travelling on such badly potholed roads.”

Potholes, eroded surfaces and poor drainage have reportedly made sections of the road nearly impassable, especially after heavy rains.

Some residents said they had repeatedly raised concerns with authorities but had seen little progress, prompting discussions within communities about pooling resources to carry out basic repairs themselves.

However, the Eastern Cape department of transport has discouraged such initiatives, warning that road maintenance must be carried out by government using approved engineering standards.

For safety, legal and technical reasons, communities are therefore discouraged from undertaking road repairs on their own — Unathi Binqose, transport department spokeperson

Department spokeperson Unathi Binqose said while the commitment shown by residents was appreciated, communities should not attempt to repair roads independently.

Binqose said: “Maintenance and repair remain the responsibility of government and must be carried out through approved engineering standards and processes.

“For safety, legal and technical reasons, communities are therefore discouraged from undertaking road repairs on their own.”

Binqose also said some roads within the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) fell under municipal jurisdiction and not the provincial government.

“The department is working with municipalities to implement routine road maintenance and rehabilitation programmes across the province.

“The road network in the Eastern Cape is extensive, and the condition of some roads has been affected by a combination of factors including ageing infrastructure, severe weather events, budgetary constraints and the need to prioritise critical routes within available resources.”

Binqose said affected roads were currently being assessed, with interventions to be prioritised where they were most urgently required.

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