East Cape murder rate falls, but stock theft, house robberies up

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Stock theft remains one of the province’s most pressing problems, increasing by 1.5% during the reporting period. Picture:

While the number of murder and rape cases in the Eastern Cape has declined slightly, stock theft and house robberies are on the rise.

This emerged on Friday, when community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha released the province’s crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year at Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear), alongside acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso.

The figures revealed a mixed picture, with some serious crimes decreasing but others showing worrying increases.

Stock theft remains one of the province’s most pressing problems, increasing by 1.5% during the reporting period.

According to national crime statistics, 10 Eastern Cape police stations are among the country’s top 30 stations for stock theft, highlighting the scale of the crisis facing rural communities.

Stations such as Qumbu, Bityi, Mthatha, Tsolo, KwaBhaca, Mqanduli, Nqanqarhu, Libode, Sulenkama and Ngcobo feature prominently on the national list.

Qumbu alone recorded 153 cases, an increase of 33 cases compared with the same period last year.

Nqatha said stock theft had devastating consequences for rural families whose livelihoods depended on livestock.

“When these criminals come to our families, they come heavily armed and intent on killing.

“It is a disaster, and it’s quite unbelievable. It has caused a lot of pain to many families,” he said.

“Farmers have passed on as a result of losing their livestock. It is not a small thing as far as the province is concerned because we are a rural province.”

Kupiso called on traditional leaders and communities to assist police in combating the crime.

“Stock theft remains a concern, with a 1.5% increase, affecting rural communities’ wealth and economy,” she said.

During a stock-theft indaba held before the statistics were released, Nqatha announced the launch of a dedicated hotline for reporting incidents.

The toll-free number is 082-397-3418.

“We urge communities to use this line to help us tackle this crime. Let’s work together to end this scourge,” he said.

Despite the rise in stock theft, the province recorded a 1.5% decrease in contact crimes overall.

Murders declined by 2.3%, attempted murders by 8.3%, common robbery by 12.9% and aggravated robberies by 17.8%.

Between October and December 2025, a total of 1,270 people were murdered in the Eastern Cape — 30 fewer than during the same period the previous year.

Police also recorded 1,871 rape cases, a decrease of 34 cases compared with the same period in 2024.

However, sexual assault increased by 13.7% and house robberies rose by 14.2%, trends authorities say remain a concern.

“We remain concerned about the increase in house robberies,” Nqatha said.

Meanwhile, trio crimes — which include carjacking, business robbery and house robbery — showed an overall 23.5% decrease.

Carjackings dropped by 30.9% and business robberies declined by 29.6%.

Nqatha said tackling violent crime and removing illegal firearms remained a key priority.

“Criminal activities are often perpetrated by heavily armed and ruthless individuals who won’t hesitate to harm anyone who stands in their way,” he said.

Police have also intensified operations targeting illegal weapons, with 969 illegal firearms and more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Buffalo City Metro since 2020.

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The Herald