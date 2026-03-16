Mixed reaction to budget, with 2.2% projected economic growth questioned

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Political parties in the Eastern Cape legislature had mixed feelings on provincial finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s budget speech delivered at the Bhisho legislature on Friday, with some expressing scepticism over the province’s projected 2.2% economic growth.

Mvoko said the Eastern Cape economy was emerging from a period of subdued growth.

He said that following a brief recovery in 2022, domestic and provincial economic activity slowed in 2023 and 2024, affected by disruptions in rail and port operations, droughts, and outbreaks of animal disease.

The province recorded growth of only 0.7% in 2023 and -0.2% in 2024, reflecting pressures on key labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and residential construction.

Mvoko, however, said the current consensus pointed to a gradual domestic recovery, averaging around 1.8% nationally, with the Eastern Cape expected to achieve an average growth of 2.2% from 2025 to 2027.

“This near-term recovery will be supported by steady improvements in electricity supply and port operations, increased public investment in infrastructure, greater policy certainty, market diversification and development of new markets through focused and effective trade diplomacy,” he said.

“We anticipate this gradual economic recovery; it is imperative that our fiscal framework remains disciplined and strategically aligned, ensuring that every rand is directed to priority.”

So in itself we are going to have a problem there because if you don’t have economic growth, then there are going to be no jobs, and jobs are very important in the current environment — Dr Malcom Figg, DA MPL

However, DA MPL Dr Malcom Figg poured cold water on these projections.

“I cannot understand how that is going to be met because if you look at 2023, the growth was 0.7% and in 2024 the growth was -0.2%.

“So in itself we are going to have a problem there because if you don’t have economic growth, then there are going to be no jobs, and jobs are very important in the current environment.”

Though he praised Mvoko for delivering what he called a strong budget, Figg argued that he overlooked several key concerns, including scholar transport, medico-legal claims and accruals.

He said the party was concerned that the budget did not go far enough in prioritising economic growth and job creation.

The province’s total budget for the 2026/2027 financial year stands at a record R105bn, which consists of R86.5bn in equitable share, R16.6bn in conditional grants and R1.8bn from the province’s own reserves.

It increased from R100bn for the financial year ending in March.

However, Figg was not impressed that the province continued to tap into its own reserves to close its funding gaps.

Responding to Figg, provincial health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said her department would juggle between its budget and the accruals.

“We will try to strike the balance between the accruals. We know our challenges are not of our own making, but we have to survive as a department.

“As much as we pay our accruals, we continue to provide services for our people,” Capa said.

EFF MPL Nokuthula Mlokoti said every year billions of rand were allocated to departments, yet the province continued to face collapsing infrastructure, struggling hospitals and failing schools.

“The deeper problem in the Eastern Cape, however, is corruption and the failure of leadership to enforce accountability,” she said.

She said since 2019, when Oscar Mabuyane became premier, the Eastern Cape had recorded billions in irregular expenditure.

“Despite the improvement in audit opinions, the actual levels of irregular spending remain large.

“Instead of dealing with corruption internally, the province continues to rely on the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks to step in and investigate.”

Provincial legislature chief whip and ANC MPL Loyiso Magqashela said they were delighted with Mvoko’s speech.

“We very much welcome the budget, and especially that it touches on issues of economic growth,” he said.

UDM MPL Noncedo Zinti said the province’s increased budget did not mean much if the people’s challenges remained unchanged.

“Our clinics remain under pressure and rural communities continue to wait too long for basic services.

“Too often, the government approaches the budget like many of us approach New Year’s resolutions, with great enthusiasm by January but very little progress by December,” Zinti said.

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