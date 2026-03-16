Montreux Jazz Festival makes African debut in Franschhoek

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The iconic Swiss-origin Montreux Jazz Festival makes its African premiere from March 27 to 29 in Franschhoek, bringing together nearly 40 global icons, African innovators and young talent.

Internationally acclaimed musicians Matt Hansen and Tigran Hamasyan Manifeste have been added to the lineup, alongside an exciting young local ensemble, Caleb Dlamini and Friends.

Organisers have also confirmed a rare live collaboration that is expected to be one of the highlights of the festival.

Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway will join acclaimed pianist and producer Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a special performance.

Founded in 1967 in Montreux on the shores of Lake Geneva, the festival has built a global reputation for hosting legendary performers and unforgettable collaborations.

Over the decades, it has welcomed music giants such as Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Prince, David Bowie and Elton John.

The addition of Hansen brings a fresh contemporary voice to the programme.

The singer-songwriter has built a massive global following through his emotional storytelling and viral performances on social media and streaming platforms.

His show on The Arches stage on the Friday night is expected to draw a younger audience discovering the festival for the first time.

Jazz fans will also be treated to the remarkable talent of Tigran Hamasyan Manifeste at the Jazz Village stage.

The Armenian pianist, who won the Solo Piano Competition of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation in 2003, is widely regarded as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation.

The programme also shines a spotlight on homegrown talent.

The inclusion of Caleb Dlamini & Friends celebrates the next generation of South African jazz musicians.

The group is led by 17-year-old drummer Caleb Dlamini, a rising star from Franschhoek whose musical journey has been supported through education initiatives and access to instruments.

Young musicians from the valley are also gaining valuable exposure through the Uncorked Music Academy.

Among them is 13-year-old saxophonist Graigan Papier, who forms part of the band lineup and will make a cameo appearance with Kesivan Naidoo’s amaBig Band Experience.

Acclaimed South African drummer and composer Naidoo, who bases himself in Switzerland and SA, grew up in KuGompo City (then East London), performing with the East Cape Big Band.

Festival co-founder Raffaella Goedvolk said the final programme captured the true spirit of Montreux.

“What excites us most about this final programme is the meeting of generations, from globally celebrated artists to young musicians like Caleb Dlamini who represent the future of South African jazz,” she said.

“That has always been the magic of Montreux — extraordinary artists, unexpected collaborations and the feeling that something special can happen at any moment.”

The festival will unfold across different stages and venues throughout the Franschhoek Valley, blending world-class live performances with DJs, vinyl selectors, fine food, wine and immersive cultural experiences.

The lineup also features leading local and international artists like Thandiswa Mazwai, Roisin Murphy, Salif Keita, Stacey Kent, Mandisi Dyantyis, DJ Zinhle, Msaki and many more.

The festival is supported by several partners, including Nedbank, the SABC, Sunday Times, Heineken, Mitsubishi, Avis and Franschhoek Valley of Dreams.

Adding to the excitement around the event, Nedbank executive head of personal and private banking marketing Buli Ndlovu said the festival represented an important cultural milestone.

Ndlovu said the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek was more than just a music event, it was a significant cultural moment that celebrated creativity and connection.

“It celebrates creativity, connection, and the extraordinary depth of talent we have in SA and across the world,” she said.

She said Nedbank was proud to support an initiative that brought global artistry to its shores while creating meaningful opportunities for emerging musicians who represented the future of the creative economy.

“We curate these moments for our clients to connect with them through their passion, offering experiences that resonate with their appreciation for artistry, culture and excellence.”

For music lovers, the arrival of the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek marks a significant cultural moment, bringing a globally respected music institution to African soil while celebrating the continent’s rich and evolving jazz heritage.

Tigran Hamasyan Manifeste (SUPPLIED)

Lalah Hathaway (J.SISSON)

Caleb Dlamini (SUPPLIED)

Matt Hansen ( Marian Boyer)

Daily Dispatch