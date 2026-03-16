Outrage after KuGompo teen girl’s body found with scratch marks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils and community members on Sunday marched from Mzamomhle to the Gonubie Police Station to hand over a petition.

Concerned residents of Mzamomhle township in KuGompo City (formerly East London) are demanding justice after the body of 15-year-old Kungawo Ntabeni was found at her home.

Kungawo’s father made the shocking discovery on March 9.

On Sunday pupils and community members took to the streets in a peaceful march from Mzamomhle to the Gonubie Police Station to hand over a petition seeking answers.

Kungawo was a pupil at Unathi High School and lived with her father and older sister. Her sister was not at home at the time of the incident.

According to community members, the teenager had been alone in the house after her father travelled to attend a funeral in the rural areas. He was expected to return home later on March 8.

[ Teen’s filmed rape case collapses as Western Cape rape crisis deepensOpens in new window ]

Thembisile Bontsi, deputy chairperson of the local South African National Civic Organisation structure, said he received a call informing him about the incident on the day the body was discovered.

“When the father returned home, he noticed a strong smell coming from inside the house. When he went in, he discovered the body of his daughter,” said Bontsi.

Community members believe the teenager may have been strangled, as marks were allegedly visible on her face and neck. Her body also had scratches that suggested she may have tried to fight back.

“There are still no clear details about how the incident started. We are still trying to understand what might have happened,” Bontsi said.

The tragic incident has left pupils and residents deeply shaken.

During the march, young people carried placards and called for justice for their friend and fellow pupil.

Bontsi said the petition was received by Capt Vuyani Mabanga, who assured the community that their concerns would be heard.

“We are supporting the children so they don’t carry the burden by themselves,” Bontsi said.

“Their pain is our pain, and as a community we want answers and justice for Kungawo.”

Buffalo City Municipality police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death are still under investigation.

Mqala said the girl’s father allegedly left his daughter alone at home on the evening of March 5, at about 8pm, when he travelled to Nqamakwe to attend a funeral.

“He returned home on the morning of March 9, at about 8am and found his 15-year-old daughter lying on the bed on her back, deceased,” Mqala said.

She said the father immediately informed the police after making the discovery.

According to Mqala, the victim had visible injuries on her upper body. However, the exact circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated.

“No suspect has been arrested at this stage,” she said.

Police have since opened a murder case and investigations are continuing. Authorities have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch