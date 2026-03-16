Suspect shot dead hours after woman, 62, killed in Willowvale village

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Nofinish Nkinqa, 62, was murdered on Saturday evening at Gotyibeni village in the Willowvale area. Stock image

Less than 18 hours after an elderly woman was shot dead in front of young children in a Willowvale village, the man suspected of killing her was fatally shot during a confrontation with police.

Police said Nofinish Nkinqa, 62, was murdered on Saturday evening at Gotyibeni village in the Ntlabane administrative area near Willowvale.

According to relatives, Nkinqa was bathing her nine-year-old grandchild when an armed man entered the house and opened fire in front of three children.

Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the incident.

“A 62-year-old woman was fatally shot on Saturday at about 7.30pm.

“According to police reports, the deceased was at home when an unidentified male, dressed in a navy hooded top and black trousers, entered the residence and fired three shots before fleeing the scene.”

Police responded to the scene and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. A murder case was opened.

The suspect was later shot dead during a gunfight with police on Sunday at about 12.30pm in Lalini village, in the same administrative area.

Mawisa said members of the tactical response team had been conducting an intelligence-driven operation to locate a suspect linked to the murder.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that members of the team were following information about a suspect involved in the murder of an elderly woman in Ntlabane,” Mawisa said.

“The members were in Lalini when the suspect spotted them and ran away.

“They gave chase on foot, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots.

“The members retaliated, and the suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. A firearm was found in his possession.”

Police have opened cases of inquest, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified and is investigating the shooting.

A witness who was inside the room searching for shoes behind a bed said she heard a gunshot before seeing the attacker fire several more shots at the woman as she fell onto the bed.

The gunman fled, leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood. None of the children were injured.

Sources close to the investigation told the Daily Dispatch the man shot dead on Sunday was believed to be the suspect responsible for the murder.

Community leaders say the killing has deepened fear in the area, where several people have been shot dead in recent weeks.

Traditional leaders Nkosikazi Nosamkele Manxiwa and Nkosi Jongisizwe said at least four people had died in gun violence in the Ntlabane area within the past month.

“This is a scary situation, especially because we are not sure about the motive,” Manxiwa said.

“Within a short period, we have lost several people to gun violence.”

The leaders called for calm and urged residents to avoid revenge attacks.

“Every week, someone is shot dead before we can bury the one killed the week before,” Jongisizwe said.

“Whatever the reason for this bloodshed, we appeal for calm. Weapons must be put down and disputes resolved peacefully.

“Killing each other will only create a cycle of revenge.”

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Daily Dispatch