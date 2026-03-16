Two passengers killed, driver seriously injured in Eastern Cape tractor crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two passengers were killed and a tractor driver seriously injured after it overturned in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The crash happened on the R67 between Balfour and Seymour.

The provincial transport department said it had noted the fatal crash with deep concern.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a tractor towing a trailer was travelling from Balfour towards Seymour when the driver allegedly lost control and it overturned,” department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The incident sadly resulted in the death of two passengers, both men, aged about 30 and 34.”

The driver, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was take to KwaMaqoma Provincial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The department extends its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time and wishes the injured driver a speedy recovery,” Binqose said.

“The department further urges all road users, particularly operators of slow-moving agricultural vehicles, to exercise extreme caution on public roads and to ensure that vehicles and trailers comply with all road safety and registration requirements.”

Daily Dispatch