Chaos at BCM clinics after government denies health workers permanent jobs

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The provincial health department has apologised for the disruption caused by the protest. Stock image.

The government’s decision to permanently employ only community health workers with grade 12 passes saw frustrated patients being left out in the cold after dissatisfied employees downed tools on Tuesday, leading to closures of several health facilities across the Buffalo City metro.

Affected facilities included clinics in NU12, Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Nontyatyambo Community Health Centre, Kwelera, Chris Hani, Cambridge, Braelyn Extension, Zanempilo and Sinobhongo.

The provincial health department slammed the protest, describing it as “illegal”.

According to the department, the protest was led by community health workers and outreach leaders.

“The protest has resulted in temporary closure and disruption,” health MEC Ntandokazi Capa’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, said.

“The department wishes to place it on record that this action is unprotected and illegal, and undermines the constitutional right of communities to access healthcare services.

“It is important to share that the department is implementing the court order brought by Nehawu against the national department of health regarding community health workers.

“Those with matric are being employed permanently, while those without it have a stipend.”

The department said it remained committed to constructive engagements but would act decisively to protect health services and uphold the rule of law.

“The department sincerely apologises for the disruption of services and any inconvenience caused to patients and will ensure that every effort is being made to restore full operations as a matter of urgency,” Mavovana said.

Daily Dispatch