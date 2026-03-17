Masemola confirms Mkhwanazi ‘prepared to serve’ second term as KZN commissioner

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will serve a second term.

Masemola revealed the news during his testimony before the parliamentary ad hoc committee on Tuesday. Mkhwanazi, who has led the provincial police for five years, is scheduled to conclude his current term on March 31.

Masemola said he has been in communication with both Mkhwanazi and the provincial premier, noting that the renewal process is nearing completion.

“I approached him to check whether he would serve further. In terms of the law, I must consult with the premier — which I did — and he is prepared to serve,” Masemola said. “We are currently finalising the finer details of the transition.”

Under the constitution, provincial police commissioners are appointed by the national commissioner, but only in concurrence with the premiers of the provinces.

In January, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli officially endorsed the renewal of Mkhwanazi’s contract after a high-level meeting with Masemola to discuss the future of the province’s police leadership.

Ntuli expressed unwavering confidence in Mkhwanazi’s leadership and ethical conduct throughout his tenure.

“The commissioner’s role has been pivotal in addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s high crime rate, including political killings and extortion,” Ntuli said. “I have consistently maintained there is no basis not to recommend a police officer of the calibre of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue the work he is doing.”

Mkhwanazi is widely recognised for his action-oriented approach to tackling crime in KwaZulu-Natal. He gained wide public support after an explosive media briefing on July 6 last year, where he exposed alleged corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

During that briefing, Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against high-ranking law enforcement officials and politicians, accusing them of protecting drug cartels and obstructing police investigations. These revelations led to the establishment of the Madlanga commission of inquiry and the parliamentary ad hoc committee.

Mkhwanazi is set to return to the ad hoc committee on Wednesday to deliver his closing remarks.

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