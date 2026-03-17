Mthatha’s eyes in the sky no longer pie in the sky

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SECURITY BOOST: The installation of CCTV cameras is finally underway in Mthatha.

Nearly 15 years after CCTV cameras were removed from Mthatha, the installation of a new and more advanced surveillance system is finally under way in the Eastern Cape’s third-largest economic hub.

Business leaders have welcomed the move, though some opposition councillors and civic groups say the project has been shrouded in secrecy, alleging that King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality (KSD) officials failed to obtain approval for the rollout from the council.

KSD spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed that the installation of CCTV cameras had begun in the Mthatha CBD, with plans to extend the rollout to Mqanduli and Coffee Bay.

“They are still in the initial stages of installation so that we can make sure we bring an end to lawlessness and disorder in our streets,” Mampoza said.

If the police do not see you, the eagle eyes (our CCTV cameras) will capture you and the law enforcers will deal with you accordingly — King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

In a post on its social media platforms on Friday, the municipality said the cameras would improve safety in the town.

“The municipality is busy installing CCTV cameras all around Mthatha. This is our endeavour to see to it that our city is safe for everybody.

“This will be additional to foot [patrols which are] being undertaken by the municipal police and SAPS.

“If the police do not see you, the eagle eyes (our CCTV cameras) will capture you and the law enforcers will deal with you accordingly.”

This is the second time CCTV cameras have been installed in Mthatha.

In 2012, the municipality commissioned a Tshwane-based company to install cameras to help curb crime in the town.

About 25 cameras were placed at strategic street intersections.

However, within two years, the company removed the cameras, claiming the municipality owed it millions of rand in rental fees.

The project had earlier stalled after another Tshwane company took the municipality to court, arguing that the CCTV tender had been awarded incorrectly.

The Mthatha High Court later set aside the contract.

It also emerged at the time that the municipality’s council had never formally approved the installation.

In 2023, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani announced at a special council meeting that CCTV cameras would form part of the municipality’s vision of turning Mthatha into a smart city.

The next year, he said the municipality had entered into a partnership with Microsoft to install 102 CCTV cameras at strategic locations, including taxi ranks, in Mthatha.

The cameras were also expected to deter criminals from vandalising electricity infrastructure — damage that has cost the municipality more than R20m in repairs.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati welcomed the rollout of the new cameras, saying it was long overdue.

“We as businesspeople have been crying about them for a long time,” he said.

Apart from deterring criminals, he said, the cameras would assist law enforcement agencies in investigating crime.

“Crime is serious and investors, whenever they are looking to invest, check things like crime rates and statistics.

“Crime has been increasing year by year, which has negatively impacted business,” Ntlabati said.

However, UDM councillor Raymond Knock questioned the legality of the project, saying it had not been formally approved by council.

“We see information being put out to the public, but it has never come to council for approval to the point that we do not even know the value of those cameras,” he said.

“We have no information except what the mayor has been saying that cameras will be set up, but there is no council resolution giving the go-ahead.”

Civic groups have also raised concerns.

CCTV cameras are not new. We have a bad experience with them due to a lack of public participation — Madyibi Ngxekana, Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association spokesperson

Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association spokesperson Madyibi Ngxekana and former municipal public accounts committee chair Pasika Nontshiza said the public had not been adequately informed about the project.

“We move from the premise that the municipality must do things with the people and not only just for the people.

“There was no public participation or consultation done on this,” Nontshiza said.

“CCTV cameras are not new. We have a bad experience with them due to a lack of public participation.”

Ngxekana said: “When the term [of the new KSD political leadership] started in 2021, we were told about the cameras.

“Now it is the end of the term and they are still singing the same song.

“We will only believe them when we see the cameras working and people being arrested because of them.”

However, KSD Business Forum deputy chair Lungelo Mpongwana hailed the project, saying it could help restore order in the town.

“The technology on those things will do a lot for us. We need change in Mthatha.

“There is chaos and lawlessness in the CBD, but Mthatha is now going to turn into a city and not what it has been.”

Mampoza would not confirm the details of the service provider contracted to install the cameras.

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