NSFAS dismisses viral claim of R630,000 student payment as false

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NSFAS says a viral screenshot claiming a student received over R630,000 is fake and likely AI-generated.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has rejected claims circulating on social media that a student received more than R630,000 from the scheme, saying the information is “false and misleading”.

In a statement, NSFAS said it had noted with concern a social media post alleging that a student received a payment of R630,432.44 from the scheme.

The scheme said early checks show the claim is not genuine. “Preliminary verification indicates that the image circulating online is manipulated and appears to be AI-generated and does not correspond with any legitimate NSFAS transaction. No such payment has been made by NSFAS,” it said.

According to NSFAS, the content was probably created by the student for social media attention. “The student in question created this content for social media purposes, likely to gain traction as part of content creation opportunities on platforms.”

The scheme also clarified how its payment system works, stressing that large amounts are not paid directly to students.

“NSFAS further clarifies that the scheme does not make large lump-sum payments directly to students. Funding allocations are paid directly to universities, which then administer approved student allowances in accordance with established funding guidelines.”

It added that its systems are tightly controlled. “These systems are governed by strict financial controls and oversight mechanisms.”

NSFAS reassured the public that there has been no wrongdoing. “We want to assure students, institutions, and the public that NSFAS systems remain secure and there has been no irregular payment or breach associated with this claim.”

The scheme warned that spreading false information could have consequences.

“The creation and circulation of false or misleading information that misrepresents NSFAS operations is taken seriously. NSFAS reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals who deliberately create or distribute misinformation that harms the reputation and integrity of the scheme.”

Members of the public have been urged to rely on official NSFAS platforms for accurate updates.

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