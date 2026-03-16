Small town library sets national standard with award-winning services

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PRIDE OF THE VALLEY: Staff members celebrate as Kirkwood Public Library in Nqweba receives the 2025 Library and Information Association of South Africa (LIASA) Public/ Community Library of the Year Award, recognising the library’s outstanding work in digital innovation, youth development and community empowerment in the Sundays River Valley.

The Kirkwood public library in the small agricultural town of Nqweba in the Eastern Cape stands out as a great example for other libraries.

Even with limited resources, the library supports pupils and residents by offering free internet, digital training, and helps with online government services such as ID applications and SARS e-filing.

Staff also run programmes that teach important skills like computer use and career development, making Kirkwood library a vital place for the community.

The library made a name for itself on the national stage in 2025, scooping the accolade of the 2025 LIASA-Ndende Public/Community Library of the Year at the LIASA Annual Conference.

It beat two others for the coveted prize: Bakgoma public library in Limpopo and Zamdela public library in the Free State.

The Kirkwood library was last year also recognised at district level by the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) for outstanding performance in e-book circulation and the most innovative municipality on outreach and marketing programmes.

We tried to create interest for the young people that come into the library because we are in a digital era, so we do programmes that attract the youth — Anezwa Sibewu, librarian

Librarian Anezwa Sibewu said the national award was a first for them.

“We are elated and motivated to work even harder,” she said. “We try to be innovative because when people think about libraries, they think about books.

“We tried to create interest for the young people that come into the library because we are in a digital era, so we do programmes that attract the youth.”

One of the national programme supported at the Kirkwood library was the MobiReadathon competition, which was held in partnership with the City of Johannesburg.

Library staff visited schools in the community and trained pupils how to use computers and other devices, like tablets, to take part in the competition.

“The children are interested. They were asking even this year if they will be able to participate,” Sibewu said.

“We are promoting e-books in schools because you find that sometimes children are too lazy to go to libraries.

“Most people that come here from rural areas and don’t know much about computers. Instead of doing things like CVs for them, we guide them and that way they get a skill.

“We introduced people to career programmes.”

A major strength of library is the staff’s active participation in knowledge-sharing platforms.

They attend and present at LIASA conferences, LIS webinars, and professional development training sessions, where they gain insights from other libraries and share their own experiences.

The ideas and tools they learn are then implemented in the Sundays River Valley Municipality (SRVM) community, keeping the library evolving and responsive to community needs.

In addition to digital services, the library runs lifelong learning and economic development programmes, including training in citrus production, a skill closely aligned with the local agricultural economy.

These efforts focus on unemployed youth and school dropouts.

Chief SRVM librarian Lonwabo Heleni, who had nominated Kirkwood library for the national awards, said staff went above and beyond to assist the community.

“It has not uplifted Kirkwood alone, but the [Sundays River] Valley as a whole.

We are in rural areas, but we don’t want to be left behind because we are in the 4IR.

“So being innovative is part of our duty as well to capacitate young people of the Sundays River Valley. We will continue to be available to our communities so that we can develop them,” Heleni said.

Kirkwood library’s achievements are the result of strong community partnerships. The Friends of the Library, local schools, and individuals have contributed devices, time, and resources, proving that real transformation can happen through collaboration.

Ricardo Sarrahwidz, who uses the library daily to look for work and research, said it was an example of how libraries could bridge the digital divide, promote education and drive community development.

“It is welldeserved that they were awarded this recognition. We are learning skills and improving our digital reading and computer skills, especially with the technology that is constantly changing,” Sarrahwidz said.

DSRAC MEC Sibulele Ngongo said the national recognition of the library was a proud moment for the Eastern Cape and a powerful affirmation of the evolving role of public libraries in our communities.

“This achievement demonstrates that libraries, even in smaller towns, can become vibrant centres of innovation, digital access and lifelong learning.

“As we commemorate Human Rights Month, it is important to recognise that access to information and knowledge is fundamental to dignity, equality and opportunity.

“Our libraries therefore serve as critical gateways that empower communities through education, digital literacy and shared knowledge,” Ngongo said.

Library users, students, leaders, researchers, librarians, ICT professionals, policymakers, funders and community leaders from across SA are in KuGompo City this week for the three-day Libraries of the Future Expo.

The event, which coincides with South African Library Week, is aimed at reimagining the role of libraries in a rapidly evolving digital society.

Ngongo said the success of the Kirkwood library reflected the vision the department continued to advance through the expo.

“It reminds us that by modernising our libraries and expanding access to information, we are investing in empowered communities and a more inclusive future for all,” she said.

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