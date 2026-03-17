Woman fights on, claiming botched tooth op 24 years ago left her paralysed

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Thobeka Jantjies is continuing her battle with the provincial health department, claiming negligence at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane in 2002 left her paralysed after a tooth extraction.

The Eastern Cape health department has again rejected claims by an aggrieved woman demanding compensation after she was left paralysed following a botched tooth extraction at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane in 2002.

Thobeka Priscilla Jantjies has protested at various government department offices and the provincial legislature in Bhisho over the years in a bid to push for a financial settlement.

Undeterred by her previous unsuccessful efforts, she protested outside the legislature on Friday.

This led to DA MPL Jane Cowley lambasting the department, accusing it of failing her.

The department on Tuesday shrugged off Jantjies’s claims, insisting there was no legal basis for it to pay her a medico-legal settlement.

“The Eastern Cape department of health is noting, not without concern, Mrs Thobeka Jantjies’s visits to different government departments and the Eastern Cape legislature. We recognise her plight,” provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said.

“The department has had several engagements with Mrs Jantjies wherein it was explained to her that our investigation of her case has not demonstrated any evidence of negligence on the part of the department, in how we managed Mrs Jantjies when she attended our facility for dental care at Cecila Makiwane Hospital.

“In fact, it would appear that there isn’t even any causality between her current condition and the care that was provided.”

In September 2023, it was reported that Jantjies was once offered a gratuitous offer of R500,000 by the department when her husband, Thomas, was still alive but was yet to formally sign or accept it.

“They told me the offer was forfeited because my husband had not signed when he died,” Jantjies said at the time.

Manana confirmed the department had offered to help Jantjies, who was born in Jeffreys Bay.

“When she brought her claim to the department many years back, the administration also did not find any basis for negligence and hence could not and did not concede liability,” he said.

“As a show of goodwill, however, the department, at that time, made an offer to try to relieve her social circumstances.

“We also facilitated with other departments like human settlements as well as social development, to look at opportunities to provide a fully furnished house in Jeffreys Bay, ensure applicable grant support and business opportunities from a cellular company.

“Mrs Jantjies and her husband at the time refused this goodwill offer; and the offer lapsed.”

This will allow us to establish the facts of her case and the department’s handling of it — Jane Cowley, DA MPL

The department advised her to take the legal route if she believes her case has merit.

It offered to help her weigh other options.

“It must be emphasised that the department continues to offer clinical care to Mrs Jantjies and is willing to advocate for and facilitate with other relevant departments, like the department of social development and human settlements,” Manana said.

“These departments may have options to provide the support that government makes available as a safety net to our people.”

The DA has stepped in to help Jantjies take on the department.

The party vowed it will hold the MEC and the department to account.

“We have listened to her plea and will be submitting parliamentary questions to the MEC for health, Ntandokazi Capa,” Cowley said.

“This will allow us to establish the facts of her case and the department’s handling of it.

“Jantjies’ protest once again highlights the plight of individuals who have been failed by the department. She has been waiting 24 years to get finality.”

Jantjies could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

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