Child murdered after woman ‘took him for prayers at riverbank’ in Mpumalanga

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The body of a child was found near a river in Mpumalanga. File photo.

The police in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga, have arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy.

Col Mavela Masondo said the woman had taken the child on Monday “under the pretext of going to pray in an open field.

“She later returned and reported the child missing. A search operation was immediately conducted by the police, community members and a private security company, which led to the discovery of the child’s body a few metres from the riverbank in Azania, Embalenhle.

“Crime scene and forensic experts from SAPS attended the scene and processed it accordingly.”

Masondo said the woman is expected to appear before the Evander magistrate’s court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder.

“The South African Police Service has strongly condemned this senseless act of violence against a child and continues to prioritise crimes against women and children in line with the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

“Community members are urged to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.”

TimesLIVE