Clinics shut down in dispute over hiring of community health workers

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‘VERY SELFISH’: Nompumelelo clinic in KuGompo City (previously East London) was closed on Tuesday as community health workers embarked on a protest.

Clinics across the Eastern Cape ground to a halt this week as community health workers intensified protest action over an ongoing employment dispute with the department of health, leaving thousands of patients without access to basic healthcare services.

The shutdown, which began on Monday, has affected several parts of the province, with widespread disruptions reported in the Buffalo City metropolitan district as well as in the Ndlambe Local Municipality, including Port Alfred and Bathurst.

According to the department of health affected clinics in BCM include the NU12 Clinic, the Beacon Bay Clinic, Gonubie Clinic and the Nontyatyambo Community Health Centre.

At the heart of the dispute is the department’s decision to prioritise applicants with a grade 12 qualification for permanent employment, a move that has angered many long-serving community health workers and lay counsellors who have worked for years on a part-time or volunteer basis.

Workers argue they were previously promised permanent absorption into the health system based on their experience and years of service, only to now find themselves excluded by new minimum requirements.

We will continue for as long as the MEC [Ntandokazi Capa] does not respond to our queries — Nomvume Ndilika, a community health worker

Nomvume Ndilika, a community health worker from Gonubie who works as a part-time lay counsellor, said the shutdown affected all clinics in the area.

“As from Monday, they closed the clinic, and on Tuesday, we did the same thing.

“We will continue for as long as the MEC [Ntandokazi Capa] does not respond to our queries,” she said.

Ndilika said she had been part of the programme since 2004 and felt that experience had been overlooked.

“For all these years, we have been serving our communities.

“We gained experience and built relationships with patients, but now we are being told we do not qualify,” she said.

“Last year, during the budget speech, the minister said we would be employed. There was no mention of matric requirements.”

The impact of the shutdown has been immediate, particularly for vulnerable patients who rely on public clinics for chronic medication and routine care.

Zonwabele Zona, who travelled from Mzamomhle to a clinic in Gonubie, said he was left stranded after walking a long distance in search of help.

“I am a chronic patient, and because I couldn’t get help from the clinic I normally go to, I thought things would be different here,” he said.

Another patient, who did not want to be named, described her frustration after being denied access to a clinic in Nahoon.

“I suffer from hypertension, and my husband is also on chronic medication,” she said.

“When they refused to let me in, I asked for my file so I could go somewhere else to collect medication, but they refused that as well.

“This is very selfish and inconsiderate because it clearly means they don’t care about people’s lives.”

In Mdantsane, Sinesipho Ndawana said she was unable to access her asthma treatment at a clinic in NU12, raising concerns about the risks faced by patients with chronic conditions.

“I wanted to get at least a prescription so that I could go somewhere else,” she said.

“Being at home without my inhaler is very risky, especially considering the distance I have been walking to get to the clinic, which makes my condition worse.”

In Ndlambe, the situation has also escalated, with several clinics in Port Alfred and Bathurst brought to a standstill.

Staff members were reportedly locked out of facilities and patients were turned away in large numbers.

At least four clinics in Port Alfred, along with the Bathurst Clinic in Nolukhanyo, have been affected.

Patients in need of chronic medication were redirected to the outpatient department at Port Alfred Hospital, where long queues formed as demand surged.

The department of health has apologised to residents in the Ndlambe area and confirmed it has issued an ultimatum instructing employees to return to work.

Labour unions have also been drawn into the dispute.

We wrote a memorandum on the same day, but until now we are still waiting for a response

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union’s Thembile Mgwatyu said the union previously engaged the department on the issue.

“When we felt the employer was not handling the issue well, especially with the implementation of the court order, we took the matter forward,” Mgwatyu said.

“We wrote a memorandum on the same day, but until now we are still waiting for a response.”

He said the union did not officially sanction the current shutdown but would intervene.

“We are escalating the matter to the office of the premier,” he said.

“For now, we are still trying to establish exactly what is happening and whether our members are involved.

“We will work through our regional structures and deal with the matter accordingly.”

The department has strongly condemned the protest action, describing it as unlawful and harmful to communities.

Capa’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, said the shutdown disrupted services at multiple healthcare facilities, including the NU12 Clinic, Beacon Bay Clinic, Gonubie Clinic and Nontyatyambo Community Health Centre.

“The department notes with serious concern the illegal protest action currently affecting several healthcare facilities,” Mavovana said.

Mavovana said that while the department remained committed to engaging with workers, it would act decisively to protect essential health services.

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