EDITORIAL | Investment in BCM’s sports facilities needs to start at the grassroots

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STRIPPED BARE: Two years after assurances were made that repairs would take place, the Cambridge Sports Club remains in a state of neglect.

Sports facilities in the Buffalo City Metro have for years been left to deteriorate and fall into neglect. What should be spaces where future sporting talent is discovered and nurtured, have instead become symbols of decay.

Last month, a delegation led by the national department of sport visited various facilities in the metro.

The visit was to determine if BCM was in a position to host the Winter National School Sport Championships later this year.

The event attracts thousands of young athletes who participate in various sporting codes, as well as officials and parents.

Visitors to the city means economic spin-offs for the hospitality industry.

However, the delegation said BCM was at risk of being taken out of the running to host the winter games.

They said a lack of sports facilities was a big concern, while the state of others left much to be desired.

One of the sites visited was the Jan Smuts stadium, where the spectator stands have still not been fixed after being gutted by fire eight years ago.

Every year, spaces that once hosted sporting events become more neglected and ultimately, forgotten

On Tuesday, this newspaper reported on the Cambridge Sports Club that is a shell of its former self.

The field is overgrown, parts of the fence have been removed, and the building has been stripped of windows and doors.

The ward councillor said R800,000 had previously been spent on upgrades but with no security, the empty building became an easy target for vandals and thieves.

The clubhouse at the United Cricket Club field in Buffalo Flats has suffered a similar fate.

The facility lies in ruins after years of vandalism and theft. Equipment was stolen in 2019, while vandals started ripping up the astro turf a year later.

Despite its poor condition, the field last month hosted more than 200 young athletes who had access to only one functional toilet.

The Buffalo Flats sports council estimated two years ago that fixing the clubhouse would cost about R1.5m.

The metro has on numerous occasions pledged its commitment to maintain sports infrastructure given its importance in youth development.

But there has been very little, if any, real change.

Every year, spaces that once hosted sporting events become more neglected and ultimately, forgotten.

The province is positioning itself as the home of sports and creative tourism, with finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko last week announcing an investment of R5.8m for renovations at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium ahead of the 2027 ICC World Cup.

However, our investment in sport should not be limited to big events. It needs to start at the grassroots.

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