Enoch Mgijima appoints acting municipal manager amid row over resignation

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Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality bosses have announced the appointment of the Komani-based council’s chief operations officer, Apiwe Mkhangelwa, as acting municipal manager.

The appointment comes in the wake of the recent resignation of municipal manager Ayakha Ntengenyane.

She reportedly tendered her resignation on February 1, but the council was only apprised of her decision last week, according to some opposition councillors.

The UDM, meanwhile, has filed a motion in the office of council speaker Noluthando Nqabisa demanding action be taken against mayor Madoda Papiyana for failing to notify it of Ntengenyane’s resignation on time.

UDM councilor Mthuthuzeli Hokolo confirm on Tuesday that they wanted Papiyana to be forced to pay back one month’s worth of salary that had been paid to Ntengenyane.

In its motion without notice, seen by the Dispatch, the UDM wrote: “The purpose of this motion is to address the failure of the executive mayor to timeously inform the council of the resignation of the municipal manager and to seek the recovery of the MM’s February 2026 salary from the executive mayor in his personal capacity.

“The mayor received a formal letter from the MM on February 1 with her final day of employment cited as February 28.”

It further stated that “despite having a full month to apprise the council and initiate a succession process, the executive mayor failed to serve even this correspondence to the council meeting on February 27, the eve of her departure but decided to share the MM’s resignation at the March special council meeting”.

“This, in essence, made the MM not serve the notice period as outlined in her contract of her employment …

“This lack of ‘hands on’ oversight has resulted in the municipality paying a full month’s salary for February without receiving the professional value or transitional stability during a notice period.”

Questions sent to the Enoch Mgijima municipality were unanswered by the time of publication on Tuesday.

But in a social media post, the authorities said Mkhangelwa would hold the fort as acting municipal manager for three months while formal recruitment processes proceeded.

“His appointment reflects the council’s confidence in his administrative capability, institutional knowledge and commitment to stable governance during the transition period.”

Mkhangelwa, who joined the local authority in 2019 as special programmes unit manager, was officially appointed as chief operations officer in 2025.

“The municipal council’s unanimous decision to appoint Mr Mkhangelwa as acting MM reflects its collective confidence in his ability to provide administrative continuity and institutional stability …

“This is not the first occasion on which the council has called on him to provide executive leadership in an acting capacity,” the announcement stated.

Ntengenyane said serving the community of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality “was a profound honour, one I do not take lightly”.

“This role tested and shaped me in ways that no other position could.”

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