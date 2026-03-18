Facebook unveils three-month creator program to take on YouTube, TikTok

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Facebook launched a new monetization program for established creators on Wednesday.

Meta-owned Facebook launched a new monetisation program for established creators on Wednesday, designed to offer them increased reach and guaranteed pay for three months on eligible reels to better compete with rivals TikTok and YouTube.

Social media companies have been trying to attract more creators to their platforms, as video content boosts user engagement in a crowded market and helps secure a bigger share of the advertising budgets.

Here are the details about Facebook’s ‘Creator Fast Track’ program: