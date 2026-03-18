Here is the secret to many long, happy, local women’s lives

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LEGEND: Maureena 'Nookie' Middelton celebrated her 86th birthday on Wednesday [March 12, 2026] with her loving circle of Trim Gym Club friends.

They left the birthday table and marched over, or sidled in shyly.

But all these women were determined to have their say about their amazing gym and life instructor.

“Nookie” they said, was the common revisionist thread in the dramatic uptick in all their lives.

Lindsay Freitag, 68, said: “Nookie is a living legend. For her and us, age is just a number. I want to keep moving,”

Zoe Smit, 66, said she retired from the corporate world “and then the corporate gym” in 2024 and joined the club as “a true freshman”.

“I was absolutely blown away. I could not keep up with these ‘old’ people.”

Wall sits had set her “thighs on fire”.

“I had never experienced anything quite like it. From the beginning I was welcomed.

“This gym is about shared wisdom, kindness, encouragement and incredible friendships which grew among people who met on common ground.

“And right at the centre of it all is dear Nookie, the heart and spirit that brings us all together.”

Energy healer and animal whisperer in Baysville, Daphne Williams, 63, said: “I love her adventurous spirit. She shows women you can grow elderly gracefully.

“It’s a privilege [to do her classes] even when sh*t is happening.”

Retired science teacher Lynn van der Kolk, 65, said: “You can’t be sad if you move your body. I joined after Covid-19 for the laughter, joy and fun.”

The gym class led to hikes: “I have seen a lot of beautiful places.”

There is camaraderie, and support from lifelong friendships formed. We socialise, have birthday and Christmas parties — Linda Armstrong, retired principal

Retired principal Linda Armstrong, 66, said her Border masters and hockey days had ended in two hip replacements.

“I needed to exercise. I heard of the gym and I loved it!

“There is camaraderie, and support from lifelong friendships formed. We socialise, have birthday and Christmas parties.”

She said many in the group were single, had been through divorce and deaths, and their children were out of the house.

“A lot of us have been searching for a group to fit in with. We look forward to our classes.”

Steph Beling, 79, a retired physical education teacher who taught at Southernwood Primary for 35 years, said she was retired when she was still full of passion for teaching.

“Nookie was my neighbour and told me about the gym club. I started in 2020 and have not looked back. It renews my body, mind and soul.”

Charmaine Wiggett, 73, said: “I had nothing to do. It wasn’t good. I saw the ad in Go! in 2019 and thought, I am going!

“I did it and said I am coming back. I made new friends. I was not alone in my feelings.

“I have grown stronger. I have supportive friends. I am happier now.”

Denise Simpson, 74, said of Nookie: “She is an inspiration. She gets me up and going.”

Patricia Botha, in her 70s, said: “I loved that the ladies were so excited to get to gym, then tea and a chat.”

Marilyn Page, 72, said: “She also walks the local dunes with us for an hour at dawn. She inspires us.”

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