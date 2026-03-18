Libraries must modernise to avoid fate of post offices

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Nontyatyambo Mamotsau and Vuyokazi Nkamisa from Maskew Miller Learning were among the exhibitors at the Libraries of the Future Expo at the East London ICC on Tuesday.

Post offices became irrelevant because they failed to modernise and libraries face the same risk if they do not move with the times.

Unisa information science professor Mashilo Modiba delivered this message to delegates at the Libraries of the Future expo in KuGompo City on Tuesday.

Modiba said if libraries did not modernise, something new would replace them or make them irrelevant.

People would no longer see the need to go to libraries and would access them only digitally.

“We need to adapt, implement so we can remain relevant,” Modiba said.

“We don’t want our libraries to become museums with old books, no internet and no clientele. We need to take care of this.”

Modiba called on the government to provide resources to librarians and information technology technicians to enable them to help customers in the fast-changing era of digital technology and artificial intelligence.

The application of AI-aided open-source systems and databases could help enhance the performance of public libraries hamstrung by a lack of funds and systems.

“The use of AI with open-source systems and databases in the public libraries is very important because it helps librarians manage information faster, provide better services to users and make learning easier for everyone.

“The problem is that you need budgets [to access the] internet or having the right IT people in the library or in the department — not people who are employed only to connect printers.

“We want to be able to develop systems.

“We want developers, and it is the role of government to capacitate our IT [staff] to become developers if you want to match the standards of academics.

“And we need budget to capacitate our librarians with relevant skills and the tools to modernise our libraries.

“These tools will make our libraries efficient and ready for the future.”

Some public libraries don’t even have databases or systems and now struggle to manage and provide services in the public sector — Mashilo Modiba, Unisa information science professor

Modiba said by adopting AI systems and databases, libraries could become more efficient and support digital learning, ensuring they remained relevant.

“Public libraries spend a lot of money buying systems and databases that are proprietary so they can manage and provide library information services. That costs too much.

“Some public libraries don’t even have databases or systems and now struggle to manage and provide services in the public sector.

“By adapting and applying AI in open-source systems and databases, public libraries will have access to free open-source systems and databases without paying high licence fees.

“However, public libraries will have to invest in quality internet. The internet is a big problem in the public sector.

“Librarians must be capacitated with proper quality training so that they can adopt and implement open-source systems.”

Eastern Cape Library Council chair Mosuli Cwele said programmes such as e-learning needed to be expanded.

Libraries in communities were vandalised and under threat, with some staff unhappy about the need for content to be digitised.

“The council will work with every stakeholder involved to ensure the discussions we have here find expression in the discussion paper under review on the call of provincialisation.”

“Provincialisation” refers to the Eastern Cape government’s plan to bring all public libraries in the province under a single provincial system by 2030 to improve access, resources and digital services.

Cwele said the council would consult all the department’s employees to allay fears that AI would replace their jobs.

“We are saying to our colleagues: the department will push this initiative of strong partnership with the department of education and with academic institutions, so that what is done at Fort Hare or Walter Sisulu universities can benefit the public ... A strong partnership is needed.”

The expo, which started on Monday, runs until Wednesday.

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